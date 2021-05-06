Left Menu

Rugby-Coach Gatland says Lions captain Jones must earn starting berth

Lock Jones was unveiled as skipper for the July 3-Aug. 7 tour that is scheduled to include three matches against the Springboks, and takes over from compatriot Sam Warburton, who led the side under Gatland in 2013 and 2017. "The conversation (with Jones) was, and this was the same with Sam Warburton on a couple of occasions, that your form has to be good enough to be selected in the test side.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:44 IST
Rugby-Coach Gatland says Lions captain Jones must earn starting berth

Coach Warren Gatland has warned British & Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones he will have to prove his form if he is to be selected for the tests against world champions South Africa, and that the armband is no guarantee of a starting berth. Lock Jones was unveiled as skipper for the July 3-Aug. 7 tour that is scheduled to include three matches against the Springboks, and takes over from compatriot Sam Warburton, who led the side under Gatland in 2013 and 2017.

"The conversation (with Jones) was, and this was the same with Sam Warburton on a couple of occasions, that your form has to be good enough to be selected in the test side. It is a great honour to be tour captain, but you have to play well," Gatland said at the squad announcement on Thursday. Jones initially missed Gatland’s telephone call on Sunday and the coach admits it was an anxious few hours wait to hear from the Wales skipper, who is the most capped player in international rugby with 157 appearances.

"I did panic for a few hours before he rang me back! But it was a great conversation, a little bit of apprehension I think, realising the responsibility and privilege to be able to do that (captain the side). He has done a great job in the last few years for Wales." Warburton had previously said he felt Jones might struggle to make the starting team and suggested England’s Maro Itoje was the best pick for captain.

Gatland, who said squad selection was "subjective", made a number of surprise omissions, including Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton, and England prop Kyle Sinckler, centre Manu Tuilagi and number eight Billy Vunipola. Instead, Sam Simmonds, who has not played a test for England since 2018, was named in the squad in place of Vunipola.

"There were a lot of factors to take into consideration, you are looking at form from the Six Nations, players who have performed for you in the past. "Players who have won trophies and championships at club level, and then some younger players that you feel you can develop on the tour.

"You want a squad that is going to be competitive, but also play some good rugby and look to improve as the tour goes on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: MI head coach Jayawardene to quarantine in Maldives as Aussie contingent

Mumbai Indians on Thursday informed that the Australian contingent will fly to the Maldives on a special charter flight and will be quarantined for 14 days before the group departs for Australia. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene...

The Boys star Laz Alonso says Jensen Ackles’ joining hints at a darker Season 3

The Boys Season 3 is under production now. The showrunner Erik Kripke recently informed via social media that a big event will happen in the series. The Supernatural star Jensen Ackles signed a contract to join the production. No doubt Jens...

Govt should allow cryptocurrencies, says Garg

The government should regulate and control cryptocurrencies instead of prohibiting them, former finance secretary S C Garg said on Thursday.Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body Assocham, Garg also said there is undue emphas...

Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to march into maiden Madrid final

World number one Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the final of the Madrid Open and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wildcard last month. Barty, who lost to Badosa in the quarter-finals in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021