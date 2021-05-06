Left Menu

Soccer-Plan to shut lower leagues out of Coppa Italia blasted as "elitist"

The president of Italy’s third-tier soccer league has criticised "elitist" plans to change the format of the Coppa Italia to shut out clubs below the top two divisions.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:05 IST
Soccer-Plan to shut lower leagues out of Coppa Italia blasted as "elitist"

The president of Italy’s third-tier soccer league has criticised "elitist" plans to change the format of the Coppa Italia to shut out clubs below the top two divisions. Reports in the Italian media said that the clubs from the top tier Serie A, met on Wednesday and agreed to restrict participation in Italy’s only national cup competition to the 40 teams of Serie A and Serie B from next season. The competition is run by Serie A.

"The decision of Serie A to exclude Lega Pro (Serie C) teams from the Coppa Italia not only violates common rights but is an expression of an elitist concept of football, incapable of having a vision for the whole system," Lega Pro president Francesco Ghirelli said in a statement. The ANSA news agency said the new format was aimed at making the competition more valuable to broadcasters by ensuring more exciting match-ups in the early rounds.

Serie B side Venezia responded to the news on Twitter by calling the plan "amazingly tone-deaf". Under the current format, the 27 Serie C teams and nine clubs from Serie D are involved from the first round.

The 20 Serie B teams join from round two, the 12 lowest-seeded Serie A clubs come in at round three, and the top eight Serie A sides only enter at the Round of 16. Three Serie A clubs - Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan - joined six English and three Spanish clubs last month in an attempt to launch a breakaway European Super League, of which they would have been permanent members.

The plan fell apart after a wave of outrage from fans, soccer administrators and politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No Juma'atul Vida, Shab-e-Qadr programmes at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

There will be no programmes to mark Jumaatul Vida and Shab-e-Qadr, two of the holiest days during the fasting month of Ramadan, at Srinagars historic Jamia Masjid due to rising COVID-19 cases and the lockdown imposed by authorities, the man...

Egypt and Turkey say they held frank, in-depth talks in Cairo

Egypt and Turkey said on Thursday they had held frank and in-depth talks on bilateral and regional issues in Cairo in a push to rebuild ties between the regional rivals.The two sides will evaluate the outcome of this round of consultations ...

GoAir aims to get most of its employees vaccinated by this month

Wadia group-owned low-cost carrier GoAir, which has already launched the vaccination programme for its about 4,400 staff, is aiming to get most of the employees inoculated by this month-end. As many as 110 employees have already been vaccin...

Immediately license all patents necessary for vaccine, drug production: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday urged the central government to immediately license all patents necessary for vaccine and drug production the way it was done in the United States.USA supports waiver of IP protections on COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021