Left Menu

Rugby-Rees-Zammit becomes youngest Lion in more than 60 years

Wales rugby great Jonathan Davies said after the match “a star is born”. One downside for Rees-Zammit in South Africa will be the onerous task that has befallen the youngest player on most previous Lions tours -- carrying the fluffy toy mascot ‘Billy the Lion’ at all times.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:23 IST
Rugby-Rees-Zammit becomes youngest Lion in more than 60 years

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit became the youngest player selected in the British and Irish Lions squad in more than half a century when he was included on Thursday in Warren Gatland's touring party for South Africa. At 20 years and 93 days, he is the youngest player on the day of selection in a touring party since David Hewitt in 1959.

The Irish centre went on to play in the first three of the five tests on tour in Australia and New Zealand some 62 years ago. Rees-Zammit’s heroics in helping Wales win this year’s Six Nations should stand him in good stead for a runout in the opening test against South Africa, 18 months after signing his first professional contract in a rapid rise to prominence.

He has been on a fast track since announcing his arrival in Premiership rugby for Gloucester last season, scoring a hat-trick of tries against Northampton to become the youngest ever player to do so. Wales called him up during last year’s Six Nations Championship but he only won his first cap after the initial COVID-19 lockdown period, against France last October, as coach Wayne Pivac gently introduced him to the rigours of international rugby.

“When I first came into camp for the last Six Nations it was a shock, even in training,” Rees-Zammit admitted. “Obviously I didn’t play, but in training I was blowing after five minutes! It’s a lot different, the physicality and the speed of the game.”

But in this year’s Six Nations the Penarth-born flyer looked to the manor born. He was named man of the match after a two-try performance against Scotland at Murrayfield where Wales secured a narrow 25-24 win that proved pivotal in their title triumph. Wales rugby great Jonathan Davies said after the match “a star is born”.

One downside for Rees-Zammit in South Africa will be the onerous task that has befallen the youngest player on most previous Lions tours -- carrying the fluffy toy mascot ‘Billy the Lion’ at all times. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No Juma'atul Vida, Shab-e-Qadr programmes at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

There will be no programmes to mark Jumaatul Vida and Shab-e-Qadr, two of the holiest days during the fasting month of Ramadan, at Srinagars historic Jamia Masjid due to rising COVID-19 cases and the lockdown imposed by authorities, the man...

Egypt and Turkey say they held frank, in-depth talks in Cairo

Egypt and Turkey said on Thursday they had held frank and in-depth talks on bilateral and regional issues in Cairo in a push to rebuild ties between the regional rivals.The two sides will evaluate the outcome of this round of consultations ...

GoAir aims to get most of its employees vaccinated by this month

Wadia group-owned low-cost carrier GoAir, which has already launched the vaccination programme for its about 4,400 staff, is aiming to get most of the employees inoculated by this month-end. As many as 110 employees have already been vaccin...

Immediately license all patents necessary for vaccine, drug production: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday urged the central government to immediately license all patents necessary for vaccine and drug production the way it was done in the United States.USA supports waiver of IP protections on COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021