IPL 2021: MI head coach Jayawardene to quarantine in Maldives as Aussie contingent

Mumbai Indians on Thursday informed that the Australian contingent will fly to the Maldives on a special charter flight and will be quarantined for 14 days before the group departs for Australia.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians on Thursday informed that the Australian contingent will fly to the Maldives on a special charter flight and will be quarantined for 14 days before the group departs for Australia. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene will also complete his quarantine in the Maldives before returning to Sri Lanka.

The franchise also said players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa, and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg, and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by Mumbai Indians "Australian players and support staff members will fly to Maldives on a special charter. MI has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in Maldives before flying them back to Australia," Mumbai Indians tweeted while giving a travel update.

"Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene will also complete his quarantine in Maldives before returning to Sri Lanka. Players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by MI," it added. The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to unanimously decide on the postponement of the league on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians also informed that all Mumbai and Ahmedabad-based players and support staff members will return home via Ahmedabad on a charter flight. "Indian players have embarked on their journey back to their hometowns. All Covid-19 related travel & safety protocols have been diligently adhered," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

"Mumbai & Ahmedabad based players and support staff members will return home via Ahmedabad on a charter flight. The Cabin crew has completed 7 days quarantine at the team hotel in Delhi," it added. "MI has consulted the concerned cricket boards through BCCI & updated them about the travel arrangements made for their respective players. MI management will stay back in Delhi till all members of the MI contingent reach their respective destinations safely," the franchise further said. (ANI)

