Left Menu

Soccer-Coppa Italia final to get NFT collectibles in Serie A deal with crypto firm

Italy's Serie A soccer league and Crypto.com have signed a deal whereby the cryptocurrency platform will release digital collectibles known as NFTs to commemorate the Coppa Italia final.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:29 IST
Soccer-Coppa Italia final to get NFT collectibles in Serie A deal with crypto firm

Italy's Serie A soccer league and Crypto.com have signed a deal whereby the cryptocurrency platform will release digital collectibles known as NFTs to commemorate the Coppa Italia final. The deal, which Serie A described on Thursday as the first of its kind for a soccer league, also includes a sponsorship element, with Hong Kong-based Crypto.com designated the "official cryptocurrency and NFT sponsor" of the final.

The match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Atalanta is due to take place on May 19. "We are the first football league in the world to sign an agreement in this new market which is extremely innovative and relevant," said Luigi De Siervo, chief executive of Serie A.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital assets whose ownership and authenticity can be verified using blockchain technology. They are usually bought with cryptocurrencies. While anyone can view them, buyers have the status of being the official owners. The popularity of NFTs surged this year, with digital artworks selling for millions of dollars. In sports, fans can collect and trade NFTs relating to a particular player or team, for example in the form of video highlights from games.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com says it serves over 10 million customers. It has recently launched a platform for collecting and trading NFTs in the fields of art, design, entertainment and sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's health body urges patience on impact of vaccine patent waiver

The African Unions health agency on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Joe Bidens decision to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines but he counselled patience as the move would take time to translate into reality. It repres...

Twitter rolls out larger image previews on iOS, Android

Micro-blogging site Twitter has recently introduced bigger image previews on iOS and Android. According to Mashable, the larger image previews do have their limits, though. As per Twitter, images with 21 and 34 aspect ratios will now show i...

COVID-19: No Juma'atul Vida, Shab-e-Qadr programmes at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

There will be no programmes to mark Jumaatul Vida and Shab-e-Qadr, two of the holiest days during the fasting month of Ramadan, at Srinagars historic Jamia Masjid due to rising COVID-19 cases and the lockdown imposed by authorities, the man...

Egypt and Turkey say they held frank, in-depth talks in Cairo

Egypt and Turkey said on Thursday they had held frank and in-depth talks on bilateral and regional issues in Cairo in a push to rebuild ties between the regional rivals.The two sides will evaluate the outcome of this round of consultations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021