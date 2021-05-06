Left Menu

PTI | Tenerife | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:31 IST
Solid 4-under start for Shubhankar; Chawrasia 3-under in Spain

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma overcame an early double bogey to card a 4-under 67 that placed him Tied-15th at the Canary Islands Open, here on Thursday. Sharma wanting to make up for missed cuts his last two starts, started with a double bogey on the 10th, but five birdies in his next seven holes ensured it was a profitable day.

He was placed T-15, though a good part of the field was yet to finish.

Also finishing with decent cards were SSP Chawrasia (68) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (69), who were T-24 and T-36, though the positions will change as play progresses.

Of the other two Indians, Shiv Kapur was even through seven holes, while Ajeetesh Sandhu was one-over after two.

Sharma has had modest results as he has missed five cuts in nine starts in 2021. His best has been T-22 at Dubai Desert Classic.

Spain's Adri Arnaus (64) had two eagles and five birdies against one double bogey as he led the field by one.

Six players including South Africa's Justin Harding were at 6-under and Tied-second at a golf course that gave away a lot of low scores.

