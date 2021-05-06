Left Menu

PTI | Tochigi | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:37 IST
Nightmarish start for Gangjee in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee was off to a nightmarish start at the inaugural Japan Players Championship as he carded an 11-over in the first round here.

Gangjee had trouble at two of the Par-5s, where he had a quadruple bogey on sixth and a triple bogey on 16th. He had two other doubles and a bogey against just one birdie at the Nishi Nasuno Country Club here to be placed last after the opening round.

Korean Hyun-Woo Ryu shared the lead with Tadahiro Takayama and Taihei Sato, as the trio shot 7-under 65.

The 43-year-old Takayama, playing aggressive, had seven birdies and was bogey free in his round of 65. Last week he was T-3 at Crowns.

