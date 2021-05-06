The following are the top sports stories at 2135 hours: SPO-CRI-IPL-BUBBLE-PLAYERS Inside IPL's bubble: Players recall how it changed after COVID came knocking New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) There was undeniable fear once COVID-19 found its way into IPL's bio-bubble, some Indian players who participated in the recently-suspended T20 league have revealed with a couple of them also asserting that it wasn't as ''tight'' as it was last year. SPO-CRI-IPL-FOREIGNERS-2NDLD RETURN IPL departures: Aussies fly out, New Zealand contingent leaves on Friday New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Australians flew off to Maldives, the South Africans headed home and the ones from New Zealand waited to be sent back on Friday as the suspended IPL's foreign cricketers bid adieu to India, hoping that the country recovers from the mayhem unleashed by a second wave of COVID-19 cases. SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-DEPARTURE Jayawardene to complete quarantine in Maldives; Indian players on way home: MI Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Mumbai Indians on Thursday said that their local stars have reached home while it has also ensured a safe passage for its Australian contingent to Maldives along with Sri Lankan head coach Mahela Jaywardene, who also will be quarantining there.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-DEPARTURE RCB players and support staff leave for their respective destinations New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore's domestic players and support staff entered their home towns from specific pre-identified hubs as the foreign recruits left for their respective destinations via charter flights.

SPO-CRI-IPL-NZ-PLAYERS-EXIT New Zealand's IPL-based Test players to leave for UK on May 11: NZC Christchurch, May 6 (PTI) Four members of New Zealand's Test contingent involved in the now-suspended IPL, including captain Kane Williamson, will leave India for the United Kingdom on May 11 while the rest will make their way back home on Friday, the country's cricket board has announced. SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-HUSSEY-LD AMBULANCE COVID-infected Hussey and Balaji flown to Chennai in air ambulance by CSK Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Mike Hussey and bowling coach L Balaji have been flown into the city from Delhi in an air ambulance as they recover from COVID-19, a top franchise official said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-VEDA-SISTER-LD DEATH Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy now loses sister to COVID-19 New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar has died due to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.

SPO-CRI-DHAWAN-VACCINE Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Indian cricket team's senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPO-WREST-IND-OLY-LD QUALIFIER Malik one win away from Olympic qualification; Dhankar, Kadiyan ousted Sofia (Bulgaria), May 6 (PTI) Sumit Malik was still in contention to qualify for the Tokyo Games but it was all over for Amit Dhankar and Satywart Kadiyan, who were ousted from the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers after losing at different stages of the competition, here on Thursday.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-WC Indian archers to miss Swiss World Cup Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) India's Olympic-bound archers will not get to compete in the Stage 2 World Cup in Lausanne as their short-term visa application has been rejected by the Switzerland Embassy.

SPO-SHOOT-OLY-VACCINE India's Olympic-bound shooters, coaches, officials receive COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Many shooters, coaches and officials from India's Olympic-bound contingent received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across cities on Thursday. SPO-HOCK-IND-SURENDER Fitness and keeping things simple were crucial to India's performance during recent tours: Surender Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team defender Surender Kumar feels high fitness levels and keeping things simple helped the side put up a solid show during its recent tours of Europe and Argentina.

SPO-FOOT-VINEETH-COVID-HELP India footballer CK Vineeth again comes forward to help COVID-hit people New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Known as much for his helping nature as his skills upfront, India footballer CK Vineeth has once again come to the aid of people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and is urging everyone to do their bit.

SPO-TENNIS-BOPANNA Bopanna-Shapovalov reach quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters Madrid, May 6 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to stun top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets and reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters 1000 tournament here.

SPO-CRI-COVID-PLAYER-DEATH Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to COVID-19 Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Vivek Yadav, a former Rajasthan leg-spinner and a member of their Ranji Trophy-winning squad, died of coronavirus-related complications.

SPO-HOCK-VIRUS-KAUSHIK-HI Hockey India extends monetary help to former coach COVID-19 positive MK Kaushik New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Hockey India (HI) on Thursday said it will transfer Rs five lakh to help in the treatment of former India player and coach M K Kaushik who is fighting the battle against COVID-19 in a city nursing home here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-COUNTIES Four English counties including MCC, Surrey express interest to host remainder of IPL-14 London, May 6 (PTI) Four premier English counties -- Middlesex, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lancashire -- have expressed interest in hosting the remaining 31 games of the Indian Premier League, which was postponed after coronavirus breached the bio-bubble to infect four Indian cricketers.

SPO-GOLF-IND-SPAIN Solid 4-under start for Shubhankar; Chawrasia 3-under in Spain Tenerife (Spain), May 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma overcame an early double bogey to card a 4-under 67 that placed him Tied-15th at the Canary Islands Open, here on Thursday. SPO-GOLF-JAPAN-GANGJEE Nightmarish start for Gangjee in Japan Tochigi (Japan), May 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee was off to a nightmarish start at the inaugural Japan Players Championship as he carded an 11-over in the first round here.

SPO-CRI-SHUKLA-DONATION Laxmi Ratan Shukla donates IPL commentary fee to WB CM's Relief Fund Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) Former India all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday announced he has donated his entire Indian Premier League commentary fee to the West Bengal's Chief Minister Relief Fund to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

