Left Menu

La Liga: 'Motivated' Messi is vital for Barcelona, says Gaizka Mendieta

Former footballer Gaizka Mendieta feels Argentine striker Lionel Messi's return to form has boosted Barcelona's prospects of the La Liga title.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:52 IST
La Liga: 'Motivated' Messi is vital for Barcelona, says Gaizka Mendieta
Argentine and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former footballer Gaizka Mendieta feels Argentine striker Lionel Messi's return to form has boosted Barcelona's prospects of the La Liga title. The LaLiga title race has become a four-horse race as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla FC, and Real Madrid are all in to lift the coveted trophy.

While Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have occupied the top two spots respectively in the points table, Barcelona and Sevilla are fighting hard to move to the top. Barcelona will lock horns with Atletico Madrid on Saturday and win will take the Messi-led side to the top of the table.

"Yeah definitely, to be in the form he is, to be motivated like he is it will be clinical and vital for Barcelona's performance going forward," said Gaizka Mendieta, LaLiga Ambassador in a virtual press conference on Thursday. "It's kind of contagious as when you see your captain motivated and the way he influences the game, the rest of players just follows. And yes, in the second round of the tournament he has been in unbelievable form," he added.

Sevilla FC and Real Madrid are also scheduled to lock horns on Sunday but Mendieta feels it is too early to decide as to who will go on to win La Liga. "I feel there is still a lot to happen regardless of what this weekend happens in the La Liga. I think we are still early to decide who will lift the title," said Mendieta.

"I think it will be interesting to see who ends up at the top of the table after the weekend fixture. We will see a lot of movements in terms of points in the last four games," he added. Mendieta also wished that India come out of the coronavirus crisis soon. India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

"I am following news from India very closely. My heart goes out to all the families and hopefully, the country can come out of it soon. All my prayers with India," he said. Barcelona will lock horns with Atletico Madrid on Saturday. Catch LaLiga action Live and Exclusive this weekend on Facebook Watch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'; Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a money grabFour-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League SGL is nothing more than a money grab and he...

With 80 COVID-19 casualties, Bihar death toll crosses 3,000

Eighty more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar since Wednesday causing its death toll to surge past the 3,000-mark while more than 15,000 people tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus during the period.According to the state health ...

Twenty-five killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug gang

At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiros Jacarezinho slum, police said.Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered t...

NHL-Rangers fined $250,000 for publicly criticising league executive

The New York Rangers have been fined 250,000 for making public comments that demeaned a league executive, the National Hockey League NHL said on Thursday. The Rangers on Tuesday called for the removal of George Parros, the NHL head of playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021