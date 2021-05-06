Left Menu

Motor racing-Red Bull hire more engine experts from F1 rivals Mercedes

"But this is a huge team and it's not about one individual, or even five." Mercedes are leading both championships after three races, with seven times world champion Hamilton eight points clear of Verstappen.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:21 IST
Motor racing-Red Bull hire more engine experts from F1 rivals Mercedes

Red Bull have hired another group of engine experts from Formula One rivals Mercedes as they prepare to build their own power unit after Honda's departure at the end of the season.

The team last month announced Ben Hodgkinson, head of mechanical engineering at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), had been hired as technical director of Red Bull Powertrains. On Thursday they announced five further appointments to key roles, all from Mercedes. No starting dates were given and all are likely to have a long period of 'gardening leave' before joining.

Red Bull also said a new Head of Mechanical Development would be revealed soon. "We know that success will only be achieved by bringing in the best and brightest talent, by providing them with the right tools and by creating the right environment in which they can thrive," said team boss Christian Horner.

"Each of the senior personnel announced today bring a wealth of experience, expertise and innovativity to the Red Bull Powertrains programme and provide us with the strongest possible technical platform for the future." Mercedes principal Toto Wolff, whose team have dominated the V6 turbo hybrid era since 2014, recognised last week that a number of staff would be leaving the Brixworth factory and moving to Milton Keynes.

"It’s clear that they (Red Bull) are going to hire English engineers because it’s in the United Kingdom and there are not a lot of companies that can probably provide those engineers," said the Austrian. "So absolutely understood what the strategy is."

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose closest title rival is Red Bull's Max Verstappen, played down the departures when asked whether the team could be unsettled by them. "There is obviously all of this stuff going on in the background," said the Briton. "Toto will be working to manage it in the best way possible.

"Every individual that's in our team is amazing and it's not a surprise that everybody will want them... I wish them all the best. We all have to go through our own journeys and make our own decisions. "But this is a huge team and it's not about one individual, or even five."

Mercedes are leading both championships after three races, with seven times world champion Hamilton eight points clear of Verstappen. The next race is in Spain this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home

The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement. Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has s...

Sheriff: Army trainee arrested after hijacking school bus

An Army trainee has been arrested after authorities say he boarded a South Carolina school bus with a gun on Thursday and held the driver and elementary students hostage before letting them off the bus.During a news conference, Richland Cou...

Mexico reports 2,846 new coronavirus cases, 166 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Thursday reported 2,846 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 166 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,358,831 and fatalities to 218,173.Separate government data published in March sug...

UP: 15 PAC personnel injured as truck carrying them overturns on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Atleast 15 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary were injured on Thursday when the truck carrying them overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, police said.The incident took place near Katha village, Circle of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021