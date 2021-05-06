Left Menu

NHL-Rangers fined $250,000 for publicly criticising league executive

Wilson, a repeat offender who has been suspended five times for violent acts, was fined just $5,000 for his actions and was not suspended. "Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:25 IST
NHL-Rangers fined $250,000 for publicly criticising league executive
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The New York Rangers have been fined $250,000 for making public comments that demeaned a league executive, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Thursday. The Rangers on Tuesday called for the removal of George Parros, the NHL head of player safety in charge of handing out punishments, for "dereliction of duty" after Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson was not suspended for his role in a melee between the two teams on Monday.

Wilson had punched Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head while he lay prone on the ice before going on to beat and injure Artemi Panarin, an NHL most valuable player candidate. Wilson, a repeat offender who has been suspended five times for violent acts, was fined just $5,000 for his actions and was not suspended.

"Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "While we don't expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable.

"It is terribly unfair to question George Parros' professionalism and dedication to his role and the Department of Player Safety." The bad blood between the Rangers and Capitals spilled over into Wednesday's meeting when players from both teams threw their gloves to the ice and started throwing punches as soon as the puck was dropped.

Three separate fights broke out in the opening seconds and others, including one involving Wilson moments after he stepped on the ice, occurred early in the first period. After the game, Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith and forward Ryan Strome said the league's lack of punishment had caused the fracas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home

The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement. Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has s...

Sheriff: Army trainee arrested after hijacking school bus

An Army trainee has been arrested after authorities say he boarded a South Carolina school bus with a gun on Thursday and held the driver and elementary students hostage before letting them off the bus.During a news conference, Richland Cou...

Mexico reports 2,846 new coronavirus cases, 166 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Thursday reported 2,846 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 166 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,358,831 and fatalities to 218,173.Separate government data published in March sug...

UP: 15 PAC personnel injured as truck carrying them overturns on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Atleast 15 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary were injured on Thursday when the truck carrying them overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, police said.The incident took place near Katha village, Circle of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021