Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian

Weightlifting has been at the centre of the debate over the fairness of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, and Hubbard's presence in Tokyo could prove divisive. Her gold medal wins at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, where she topped the podium ahead of Samoa's Commonwealth Games champion Feagaiga Stowers, triggered outrage in the island nation.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:05 IST
Olympics-Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is on track to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after meeting modified qualifying requirements for the Tokyo Games. The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) said the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) had revised its qualifying due to the impact of COVID-19, putting Hubbard in the frame for Tokyo selection.

"The NZOC can confirm that revised International Federation (IF) qualification systems are very likely to see a number of New Zealand weightlifters, including Commonwealth Games transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard, allocated an IF quota spot for Tokyo 2020," the NZOC said in a statement. "A previous requirement to attend six competition events has been reduced to four due to the impact of COVID-19."

Hubbard, 43, competed in men's weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013. She has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee issued guidelines allowing any transgender athlete to compete as a woman provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months before their first competition.

Some scientists have criticised these guidelines, saying they do little to mitigate the biological advantages of those who have gone through puberty as males, including bone and muscle density. "The IOC is committed to inclusion across the Olympic Movement and recognises that all athletes, regardless of their gender identity or sex characteristics should engage in safe and fair competition," the IOC said in a statement.

NEW GUIDELINES "Recognising that there is a perceived tension between fairness/safety and inclusion/non-discrimination... the IOC has decided in October 2019 to work on a new comprehensive and rights-respecting approach to address the complexity of this issue.

"Currently, the IOC is developing new guidance to help ensure that athletes – regardless of their gender identity and/or sex characteristics – can engage in safe and fair competition." Advocates for transgender inclusion argue the process of transition decreases that advantage considerably and that physical differences between athletes mean there is never a truly level playing field in sport.

The NZOC said it does not expect nomination and selection for its weightlifting team to happen until June, when it would have a final list of qualified athletes from the IWF. "Prior to that all athletes must provide evidence of capability to finish in the top 16 at the Games, with the potential to achieve a top 8 placing," the NZOC added.

Weightlifting New Zealand, the national body for the sport, did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters but has been a staunch supporter of Hubbard's right to lift in women's competitions. Weightlifting has been at the centre of the debate over the fairness of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, and Hubbard's presence in Tokyo could prove divisive.

Her gold medal wins at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, where she topped the podium ahead of Samoa's Commonwealth Games champion Feagaiga Stowers, triggered outrage in the island nation. Australia's weightlifting federation sought to block Hubbard from competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast but organisers rejected the move.

Rival weightlifters and coaches at the Commonwealth Games also complained. Hubbard withdrew from the tournament after injuring herself lifting, allowing Stowers to take gold in the 90+kg division. (Additional reporting by Richard Martin, Rory Carroll and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ed Osmond and Karishma Singh and Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik district records 4,160 COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,46,251 with the addition of 4,160 new patients on Thursday, health department officials said.The virus claimed 49 more lives which took the death toll in the district t...

Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home

The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement. Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has s...

Sheriff: Army trainee arrested after hijacking school bus

An Army trainee has been arrested after authorities say he boarded a South Carolina school bus with a gun on Thursday and held the driver and elementary students hostage before letting them off the bus.During a news conference, Richland Cou...

Mexico reports 2,846 new coronavirus cases, 166 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Thursday reported 2,846 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 166 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,358,831 and fatalities to 218,173.Separate government data published in March sug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021