Keen to see how I go up against the best in DTM, says Indian racer Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini, who is set to race for the Mercedes-AMG Performance Team GetSpeed in the upcoming 2021 DTM season at the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, expressed that he is looking forward to seeing how he goes up against the best. "One thing that I have had to get used to is the small margin for error. Even a small mistake can cost you and of course the level of the drivers is extremely incredible, like it always is in DTM," Arjun said during an official DTM virtual press conference on Thursday.

"And I think the main thing is going to be that we cannot afford to make any mistakes throughout the season. I am looking forward to seeing how I can go up against the best," he added. Maini, who is backed by JK Racing and Mumbai Falcons so far, will complete a three-day pre-season test in Lausitzring, Germany from May 4 to May 6, added that he has shown a lot of improvement since the first time he drove a DTM car.

"It's been a really good learning process for me. The team has been absolutely great while helping me get up to speed with the car and the way everything works, and also adjusting the car a bit to my driving style. I have shown a lot of improvement since the first time I drove. We have been focussing on our own program so far and it's going really well." Maini posted the fastest time in testing over the two and a half days so far but when asked about it said that the real times will come out in Qualifying at the First Race in Monza.

The 23-year-old expressed that it's a privilege for him to be a part of DTM and the Mercedes AMG family with support from the GetSpeed team. "I first saw the DTM atmosphere when I was racing in Formula 3 in 2015 and you could realize how big it was already back then. It's a massive privilege for me to be a part of DTM and the Mercedes AMG family with the support from the GetSpeed team. I am really looking forward to getting the season going with a lot of support coming in from home.," he said.

The racer, who will be taking part in eight rounds (16 races) in the series, which will be held across Europe from June 2021 to October 2021, said that he is looking forward to making the DTM series more popular in India. "It'll be great to have a race in India sometime in the future. With me in the race, I think a lot of Indians will start following the DTM series and I think this series will be quite interesting and different for them. This type of racing is not quite well known as of now in India, so I am looking forward to making it popular for the Indian people and hopefully entertain them," Maini signed off. (ANI)

