Indian wrestler Naveen tests positive for COVID-19 in Sofia, withdraws from Oly Qualifier

Indian wrestler Naveen tests positive for COVID-19 in Sofia, withdraws from Oly QualifierPTI | Sofia | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:53 IST
India's Greco Roman wrestler Naveen Kumar, who was set to compete in the World Olympic Qualifiers here, has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.
It is second time that Naveen (97kg) has contracted the dreaded virus as he had got infected few months back but had recovered.
India's national Greco Roman Hargobind Singh confirmed the development to PTI.
''All of us tested negative when samples were taken on Wednesday at the venue but Naveen tested positive. He is staying in the same hotel where we are staying. He is asymptomatic,'' said Hargobind.
The Greco Roman competition will begin on Saturday and now India will go unrepresented in the 97kg competition.
None of India's Greco Roman wrestlers have qualified for the Tokyo Games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Games
- Greco Roman
- Naveen
- India
- Naveen Kumar
- Hargobind
- Hargobind Singh
ALSO READ
‘21-day quarantine for travellers from India will help Singapore detect more COVID-19 cases’
On Earth Day, over 100 eminent artists from across the world to read ‘Earth Anthem’ penned by senior Indian diplomat
India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases, record death toll
Abhishek Sharma will be a proper all-rounder for India in future, says Rashid Khan
Britain’s Heathrow Airport refuses to allow extra flights from India