Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

England's chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane. Chelsea will face Manchester City in this month's Champions League final in Istanbul when several young members of England's squad, such as Mason Mount, Reece James, Phil Foden and John Stones, will be involved.

Kane, England's captain, believes that can only help when the delayed European Championship starts in June. "We have a lot of English players playing at the top of their game," Kane told BBC Sport.

"That should only help us as a national side. You want them getting exposed to the biggest games around the world." England are among the favourites to become European champions and end the country's long wait for glory.

They will play Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland in their group, with all those games being played at Wembley Stadium. England lost to Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 but since then manager Gareth Southgate has fast-tracked the like of Mount, Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

"Our group has grown stronger year-by-year. We've got a good mix of experience and young talent and it's important to have that, especially in a tournament environment," Kane said. "I'm sure Gareth has got a bit of a headache of who to pick but that's what we want, that's the only way we're going to be one of the best teams in the world.

"We had a great World Cup in 2018. We didn't quite get over the line, so with the players we've got and the manager and the group of staff it's a great opportunity for us and we're excited for the challenge. We know it will be difficult but we've got enough ability to try and take it all the way." Kane, 27, is leading the Premier League scoring charts this season but will again end up without a trophy and speculation is rife that he might seek a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

"I've done so many things in the game but there's still so many things in my head that I want to achieve," he said. "I spoke openly about (winning silverware). That's the reason why I play the game, that's why I became a footballer - to win and have those experiences with my team mates, lifting trophies and winning the biggest games.

"It hasn't happened so far but I feel I've got plenty of time in my locker. I'm just looking forward and I'm sure they will come." Kane has extended his shirt sponsorship deal with fourth-tier Leyton Orient, the local club he once played for. He is donating the shirt space to promote three good causes.

"It's about giving back. Leyton Orient gave me my first professional start, my first professional experience and being here and playing here was great for my development and was a big reason that I'm playing where I am now and doing the things I'm doing now," he said. "We have such a good platform as footballers to help people out around the world and this is just one way of doing it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)