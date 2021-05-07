Left Menu

Rugby-Wallabies to face France in three-test July series

The first test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday July 7, marking the return of midweek test rugby for the Wallabies for the first time in nine years. The last time Australia, who are currently ranked seventh, played a midweek test was in 2012 against Scotland -- a match they lost 9-6.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 01:30 IST
Rugby-Wallabies to face France in three-test July series

Australia will face France in three tests in 11 days in July across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane as they kick off their 2021 season, Rugby Australia announced on Friday. The first test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday July 7, marking the return of midweek test rugby for the Wallabies for the first time in nine years.

The last time Australia, who are currently ranked seventh, played a midweek test was in 2012 against Scotland -- a match they lost 9-6. The action will then shift south to Melbourne for the second test on Tuesday July 13 before a potential decider at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium four days later.

Fifth-ranked France last visited Australia in 2014, when they were thumped 3-0. The opening test in Sydney will be the first meeting between the two sides in almost five years, with Fabien Galthie's men scheduled to arrive on the back of a promising Six Nations campaign in which they finished second.

"France are one of the most exciting teams in world rugby; they play with passion, flair and unpredictability and have proven time and time again they are one of the global forces of our game," Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said. French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte is confident the two teams will provide a spectacle.

"It is a great opportunity for our team to confront an emblematic nation of the southern hemisphere that has marked the history of world rugby such as Australia," Laporte said. "We are convinced that our bleus, who feel a growing popular wave of the French at each match, will be keen to continue to perform on the international stage and demonstrate that France is among the great nations of world rugby."

Australia and France last locked horns in Paris in 2016 with the Wallabies winning 25-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trumps website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.Trump was banned from Twitter, ...

Colombia sees calmer protests, industry groups warn of fuel shortages

Protests in Colombia marked their ninth day on Thursday with smaller groups of demonstrators in cities including Bogota and Medellin, while industry groups warned of gasoline shortages across the country following road blocks. Protests bega...

Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to set up Sabalenka final in Madrid

World number one Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Madrid Open final and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wildcard last month.The Australian has advanced to her maiden Madrid final and will...

Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021