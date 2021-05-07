Left Menu

Soccer-Porto draw at Benfica leaves Sporting closer to title

The hosts thought they had won the game with a 92nd-minute strike from midfielder Pizzi but the goal was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 07-05-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 01:31 IST
Porto came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at rivals Benfica on Thursday as they were spared defeat by a late VAR review, although the result saw the Portuguese title slip further from their grasp and towards the hands of Sporting. Sporting, who won 2-0 at Rio Ave on Wednesday, lead the standings with 79 points with three games to go, while reigning champions Porto are second with 71 and Benfica third on 67.

Sporting, who are unbeaten in the league this season, will claim their first Primeira Liga title in 19 years should Porto fail to win at home to Farense on Monday. Otherwise, Sporting can seal the title with a win over visiting Boavista on Tuesday. Brazil international Everton Soares put Benfica in front in the first half with a well-worked goal, dancing past two defenders and playing a one-two with Rafa before curling a shot inside the near post.

Benfica were awarded a penalty early in the second half but the decision was overruled by a VAR review and Porto levelled in the 75th minute through Colombian midfielder Mateus Uribe. The hosts thought they had won the game with a 92nd-minute strike from midfielder Pizzi but the goal was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

