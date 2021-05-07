Soccer-Villarreal hold Arsenal to reach Europa League final

Villarreal held out for a 0-0 draw on a nerve-jangling night away to Arsenal to reach the Europa League final on Thursday with a 2-1 aggregate victory. The Spanish side protected their first-leg advantage with a disciplined display, riding their luck at times with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twice hitting the post for the hosts.

Villarreal survived five minutes of stoppage time as Arsenal tried in vain to keep their season alive, celebrating wildly at the end as the club reached their first European final. It was a momentous night for Villarreal manager Unai Emery who was sacked by Arsenal in 2019. He now has the chnace to win the Europa Leaguye for a fourth time when Villarreal take on Manchester United in the final in Gdansk later this month.

