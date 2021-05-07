Left Menu

Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Cavani headed the visitors level but 19-year-old debutant Nicola Zalewski's shot took a big deflection off Alex Telles to beat De Gea as Roma secured the win on the night -- but it was United who were left celebrating at the final whistle.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 02:38 IST
Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

The Norwegian had lost his last four semi-finals during his Old Trafford reign and despite Thursday's defeat in Rome, his side progressed comfortably thanks to last week's commanding 6-2 first leg win. Edinson Cavani fired home a powerful finish after 39 minutes to open the scoring, but Roma found the net twice in the space of three second-half minutes through Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante to turn the game on its head.

United had goalkeeper David de Gea to thank for not going further behind as the Spaniard produced a string of superb saves. Cavani headed the visitors level but 19-year-old debutant Nicola Zalewski's shot took a big deflection off Alex Telles to beat De Gea as Roma secured the win on the night -- but it was United who were left celebrating at the final whistle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trumps website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.Trump was banned from Twitter, ...

Colombia sees calmer protests, industry groups warn of fuel shortages

Protests in Colombia marked their ninth day on Thursday with smaller groups of demonstrators in cities including Bogota and Medellin, while industry groups warned of gasoline shortages across the country following road blocks. Protests bega...

Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to set up Sabalenka final in Madrid

World number one Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Madrid Open final and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wildcard last month.The Australian has advanced to her maiden Madrid final and will...

Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021