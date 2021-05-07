Left Menu

Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

You want them getting exposed to the biggest games around the world." England are among the favourites to become European champions and end the country's long wait for glory. They will start their campaign on June 13 against Croatia and also face Scotland and Czech Republic in their group, with all those games being played at Wembley Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 03:59 IST
Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

England's chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane.

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul on May 29 when several young members of England's squad, such as Chelsea's Mason Mount and Reece James and City's, Phil Foden and John Stones, will be involved. Manchester United, featuring the likes of Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, have reached the Europa League final where they will face Villarreal on May 26.

Kane, England's captain, believes that can only help when the delayed European Championship starts on June 11. "We have a lot of English players playing at the top of their game," Kane told BBC Sport.

"That should only help us as a national side. You want them getting exposed to the biggest games around the world." England are among the favourites to become European champions and end the country's long wait for glory.

They will start their campaign on June 13 against Croatia and also face Scotland and Czech Republic in their group, with all those games being played at Wembley Stadium. STRONGER GROUP

England lost to Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 but since then manager Gareth Southgate has fast-tracked the like of Mount, Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. "Our group has grown stronger year-by-year. We've got a good mix of experience and young talent and it's important to have that, especially in a tournament environment," Kane said.

"I'm sure Gareth has got a bit of a headache of who to pick but that's what we want, that's the only way we're going to be one of the best teams in the world. "We had a great World Cup in 2018. We didn't quite get over the line, so with the players we've got and the manager and the group of staff it's a great opportunity for us and we're excited for the challenge. We know it will be difficult but we've got enough ability to try and take it all the way."

Kane, 27, is leading the Premier League scoring charts this season but will again end up without a trophy and speculation is rife that he might seek a move away from Tottenham Hotspur. "I've done so many things in the game but there's still so many things in my head that I want to achieve," he said.

"I spoke openly about (winning silverware). That's the reason why I play the game, that's why I became a footballer - to win and have those experiences with my team mates, lifting trophies and winning the biggest games. "It hasn't happened so far but I feel I've got plenty of time in my locker. I'm just looking forward and I'm sure they will come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday. U...

Vermont governor offers help to India in fight against COVID

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has offered to provide assistance to India in its fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19.During his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday, Scott also discuss...

Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport

Billionaire Richard Bransons modified Boeing 747 may soon be taking off from Brazils northern coast to launch rockets into orbit as the South American country seeks a piece of the small satellite market.The Brazilian Space Agency AEB and Ai...

Soccer-Strange Roma game could have ended 6-6, says Man United's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his sides 3-2 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat to AS Roma on Thursday could have ended as a 6-6 draw and he praised goalkeeper David de Geas performance. An 8-5 aggregate win pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021