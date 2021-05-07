Left Menu

Soccer-Strange Roma game could have ended 6-6, says Man United's Solskjaer

An 8-5 aggregate win propelled United into the final, where they will meet Spanish side Villarreal in Gdansk on May 26. Solskjaer's side already had one foot in the final before travelling to Rome after scoring five second half goals in a 6-2 first leg win at Old Trafford last week, but the return leg made for an open and entertaining encounter.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-05-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 04:04 IST
Soccer-Strange Roma game could have ended 6-6, says Man United's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side’s 3-2 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat to AS Roma on Thursday could have ended as a 6-6 draw and he praised goalkeeper David de Gea’s performance. An 8-5 aggregate win propelled United into the final, where they will meet Spanish side Villarreal in Gdansk on May 26.

Solskjaer's side already had one foot in the final before travelling to Rome after scoring five second half goals in a 6-2 first leg win at Old Trafford last week, but the return leg made for an open and entertaining encounter. “It feels good. We played one very good half at Old Trafford, which brought us through,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“I never like to lose a game, especially the way we did it but it was always going to be one of these games that was going to be open, with chances for both teams. “It could have been 6-6 or 8-6 to them! It was a strange game of football.”

Edinson Cavani scored twice for United either side of goals from Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante, but an 83rd-minute Alex Telles own goal gave the Italians a consolation victory. It could have been a more comfortable win for the hosts were it not for a superb display by De Gea, who made a string of outstanding saves, several from point-blank range.

"We kept losing the ball in difficult positions but luckily we have got one of the best goalkeepers in the world and luckily we have a No. 9 who wants to score goals. Edinson and David, two top performances by them,” Solskjaer said. "It's a team effort. We've had some ups and downs. The second half was disappointing, very poor, but we're in the final and we're looking forward to May 26. It's a one-off. Anything can happen but we'll prepare well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday. U...

Vermont governor offers help to India in fight against COVID

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has offered to provide assistance to India in its fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19.During his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday, Scott also discuss...

Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport

Billionaire Richard Bransons modified Boeing 747 may soon be taking off from Brazils northern coast to launch rockets into orbit as the South American country seeks a piece of the small satellite market.The Brazilian Space Agency AEB and Ai...

Soccer-Strange Roma game could have ended 6-6, says Man United's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his sides 3-2 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat to AS Roma on Thursday could have ended as a 6-6 draw and he praised goalkeeper David de Geas performance. An 8-5 aggregate win pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021