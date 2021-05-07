Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hewitt defers Hall of Fame induction due to travel restrictions

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt's induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame will be deferred by a year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions from Australia to the United States, the Hall of Fame said on Thursday. Australian great Hewitt, who won two Grand Slam titles during his career, was named to the Class of 2021 in February and was to be honoured at a July 17 induction ceremony at the Newport, Rhode Island-based Hall of Fame.

NBA roundup: Bucks eke out win over Wizards

Jrue Holiday recorded 29 points, six assists and five rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 135-134 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks won their fourth consecutive game. Milwaukee, which played without Khris Middleton (knee), has defeated the Wizards eight straight times.

MLB roundup: Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners

John Means pitched Baltimore's first no-hitter in 30 years and the organization's first no-hitter by a lone pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1969, and the Orioles defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday afternoon. Means (4-0) faced 27 batters but was not quite perfect in matching his career-high with 12 strikeouts. Pat Valaika and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, which took two of three games in the series.

Football HOF starts mental health program for players

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has created an avenue to help current and former players and their families with mental and behavioral health issues. Called Hall of Fame Behavioral Health, the program's mission will be "to make mental health and the treatment of issues surrounding athletes and those who care for them destigmatized, accessible and widespread," the Canton, Ohio-based Hall of Fame said in a news release issued Thursday.

Nadal and Osaka scoop top Laureus awards

Spain's Rafa Nadal was named the 2021 Laureus Sportsman of the year on Thursday, while fellow tennis player Naomi Osaka won the top women's honour. Japan's Osaka won her second U.S. Open title last year, while Nadal equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles by claiming his 13th French Open crown.

WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka to meet in Madrid final

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty and fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka traversed through their semifinal matches on Thursday to advance to the championship match of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty recorded six aces while dispatching Spanish wildcard Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3, while Sabalenka notched a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Horse racing: Derby winner Medina Spirit in peak form says Baffert

Trainer Bob Baffert, who won a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit last week, said the dark bay colt had another light workout on Thursday and is currently in peak form ahead of next week's Preakness Stakes. Baffert said it takes about a week to determine if a horse will be ready in time for the Preakness Stakes but that Medina Spirit came out of the Kentucky Derby well, has jogged for two consecutive days and he sees no discouraging signs.

NHL-Rangers fined $250,000 for publicly criticising league executive

The New York Rangers have been fined $250,000 for making public comments that demeaned a league executive, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Thursday. The Rangers on Tuesday called for the removal of George Parros, the NHL head of player safety in charge of handing out punishments, for "dereliction of duty" after Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson was not suspended for his role in a melee between the two teams on Monday.

NHL roundup: Caps win emotional, fight-filled game vs. Rangers

T.J. Oshie, playing the day after the death of his father, registered a hat trick Wednesday night as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in a clash that featured 141 penalty minutes and the injury-related exit of Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson. Nic Dowd scored in the second for the Capitals, who moved into a tie for first place in the East Division with the idle Pittsburgh Penguins. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves.

Baseball lifts San Diego's spirits. Can it revive a pandemic-stricken U.S. economy?

It was Saturday night in downtown San Diego, and J Street near the Petco Park baseball stadium was bustling. Fans of the hometown Padres, many decked out in team gear, packed the bars and restaurants with more waiting in line and happy to do so after a year of pandemic lockdown.

