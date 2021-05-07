Left Menu

Rugby-Australia see Aug 7 start for Rugby Championship, all nations 'committed'

"At a worst case we’re looking at Aug. 7 as the first possible date that (the Rugby Championship) could happen," he told reporters. "There’s a good two, maybe three weeks after this (France) test series in order for the guys to recoup, refresh and get themselves ready." World champions South Africa pulled out of last year's Rugby Championship against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina, citing player welfare concerns. Organisers rebranded it the 'Tri-Nations'.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 07:25 IST
Rugby-Australia see Aug 7 start for Rugby Championship, all nations 'committed'

Rugby Australia are targeting an Aug. 7 start date for the Rugby Championship while still working out the schedule with southern hemisphere partners, Chief Executive Andy Marinos said on Friday.

Marinos said that would give the Wallabies time to rest after the bunched-up three-test series against France confirmed on Thursday. "At a worst case we’re looking at Aug. 7 as the first possible date that (the Rugby Championship) could happen," he told reporters.

"There’s a good two, maybe three weeks after this (France) test series in order for the guys to recoup, refresh and get themselves ready." World champions South Africa pulled out of last year's Rugby Championship against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina, citing player welfare concerns.

Organisers rebranded it the 'Tri-Nations'. Marinos said all four nations were "really committed" to this year's tournament.

"I think all of us know how important it is to get international rugby on for both sides of the 'P' and 'L' (profit and loss) for us," he said. Australia's Super Rugby teams are scheduled to play New Zealand's in the trans-Tasman competition starting next week, a forerunner of a proposed competition with New Zealand and two Pacific sides in 2022.

Marinos said the success of Australia's domestic Super Rugby AU competition this year had given RA "something to ponder" when contemplating how to structure the 2022 season. "The fact we get an Aussie winner every week and the fact that we’ve been able to unearth .. a whole lot of new talent, it certainly is (reason for) optimism," he said of Super Rugby AU.

"We've got to look at what the landscape is and certainly do what's best for both of us. "I think there’s a lot of value in the trans-Tasman. It's also good to give yourself a litmus test against your compatriots across the ditch."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan government seeks to extend state of emergency to May 31

Japans government aims to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, a minister said on...

Soccer-Ljungberg says he hopes Arteta can keep Arsenal job after Europa exit

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg said he hoped manager Mikel Arteta would keep his job after the team crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday following a goalless draw with Villarreal. The defeat meant Arsenal exited Europes...

Soccer-Man Utd's Solskjaer heaps praise on Cavani, hopes Uruguayan will stay

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavanis superb performances over two legs of the sides Europa League semi-final against AS Roma are exactly why they want to keep the Uruguayan at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. The 34...

Blast that hurt Nasheed attacked democracy: Maldives leader

The Maldives president said on Friday an explosion that wounded former leader Mohamed Nasheed was an attack on the countrys democracy and economy and said Australian police would assist the investigation.Nasheed, 53, was injured in the blas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021