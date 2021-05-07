Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Solskjaer heaps praise on Cavani, hopes Uruguayan will stay

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani's superb performances over two legs of the side's Europa League semi-final against AS Roma are exactly why they want to keep the Uruguayan at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 08:32 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Solskjaer heaps praise on Cavani, hopes Uruguayan will stay

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani's superb performances over two legs of the side's Europa League semi-final against AS Roma are exactly why they want to keep the Uruguayan at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. The 34-year-old scored two goals and provided two assists in United's 6-2 victory in the first leg at Old Trafford and struck twice again in Thursday's 3-2 defeat in the return fixture as the English side reached the final with an 8-5 aggregate win.

In the title clash of Europe's second-tier club competition, United will meet Spanish side Villarreal in Gdansk on May 26. "The reason we're here is because we've got a centre-forward who has scored four goals in the tie," Solskjaer said of Cavani in his post-match news conference. "Edinson has shown again why we want to keep him at Old Trafford."

Cavani arrived at United on a one-year contract in October with an option of another 12 months, but remains undecided about his future after a difficult season, which included a social media faux pas that resulted in a three-game ban. He has scored 14 goals from 34 matches in all competitions while leading the line brilliantly and finding the net in key moments.

"Football has its own language. Edinson has proven tonight, in previous games, throughout his career, what a centre forward should be doing both on and off the ball, both preparing for games and recovering from games," Solskjaer said. "He's an absolute top professional and everyone in my team can learn from him."

Solskjaer's side, who are second in the Premier League, next face Aston Villa on Sunday before matches against Leicester City on Tuesday and bitter rivals Liverpool in a rearranged fixture on Thursday. The Norwegian said the fixture list had been made by "people who have never played football at this level."

"It's physically impossible for the players," he said. "We're going to need everyone for these games. It's a short turnaround but we have to be ready."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan government seeks to extend state of emergency to May 31

Japans government aims to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, a minister said on...

Soccer-Ljungberg says he hopes Arteta can keep Arsenal job after Europa exit

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg said he hoped manager Mikel Arteta would keep his job after the team crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday following a goalless draw with Villarreal. The defeat meant Arsenal exited Europes...

Soccer-Man Utd's Solskjaer heaps praise on Cavani, hopes Uruguayan will stay

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavanis superb performances over two legs of the sides Europa League semi-final against AS Roma are exactly why they want to keep the Uruguayan at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. The 34...

Blast that hurt Nasheed attacked democracy: Maldives leader

The Maldives president said on Friday an explosion that wounded former leader Mohamed Nasheed was an attack on the countrys democracy and economy and said Australian police would assist the investigation.Nasheed, 53, was injured in the blas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021