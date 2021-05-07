Left Menu

Soccer-Benitez targets return to management in Premier League

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez said returning to England is his priority after his departure from Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro, with speculation brewing that Tottenham Hotspur could be his next Premier League job.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:21 IST
Soccer-Benitez targets return to management in Premier League

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez said returning to England is his priority after his departure from Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro, with speculation brewing that Tottenham Hotspur could be his next Premier League job. Benitez left Dalian Pro in January, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor in his decision. He had been on a lucrative contract worth a reported 12 million pounds ($16.68 million) per year after he left Newcastle in 2019.

The experienced Spaniard, who also had a spell as Chelsea's interim boss, has been linked by the British media with the job at Tottenham next season. "I moved to China because there were no top sides here, so I needed to keep competing and doing my job," Benitez, whose home is in Liverpool, told Sky Sports.

"I'm watching every Premier League game and sometimes Championship games so that I'm always ready. The priority is England, the Premier League, my family is here... I like the style of football here. I'll try to be ready here. "I'm watching the Serie A because it's a good league for me but there, in France, in Germany, in Portugal, I don't see too many options... to have a project where you can develop players and make the team more competitive."

Ex-England and Tottenham striker Peter Crouch said former Valencia, Inter Milan, Napoli and Real Madrid manager Benitez was a good option for Spurs. The London club last month appointed former midfielder Ryan Mason as interim head coach for the remainder of the season following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

"It wouldn't be the worst shout. He (Benitez) has proven at the highest level, his CV is superb. There are worse candidates, for sure," Crouch told the Daily Mail. ($1 = 0.7193 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Pacific gets procedural OK in bid for US railroad

Regulators on Thursday approved Canadian Pacifics plan for acquiring Kansas City Southern if that railroad picks CPs 25 billion bid over rival Canadian Nationals 33.7 billion offer.The federal Surface Transportation Board said it would acce...

Apple's app store chief fends off attacks in antitrust trial

Apples top app store executive on Thursday faced an avalanche of documents unleashed Thursday by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apples late ...

Union asks Argentina to fire coach for sexual harassment

The international footballers union has told FIFA that a coach working for the Argentine federation should be fired after being accused of sexual harassment by several underage female players.FIFPRO said in a statement Thursday that it is a...

Dominican Prime Minister Shows Solidary as India Battles Second Wave

LONDON, May 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr the Hon Roosevelt Skerrit, has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey solidarity and condolences to the many families who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021