Left Menu

Hazard apologizes after upsetting Real Madrid fans

I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans, Hazard said in a statement on Instagram.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:13 IST
Hazard apologizes after upsetting Real Madrid fans

Eden Hazard apologized to Real Madrid fans after he was seen laughing and joking with Chelsea players following the team's elimination in the Champions League.

A video of the Madrid forward having fun with his former teammates after Madrid's loss on Wednesday attracted a lot of attention in Spain, upsetting fans who loudly complained against him on social media.

Hazard was one of the Madrid players who performed poorly in the 2-0 defeat in London.

''I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans,'' Hazard said in a statement on Instagram. ''It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle or La Liga! Hala Madrid!'' Hazard's stint with Madrid has been marred by injuries and he has yet to meet expectations after arriving from Chelsea in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Pacific gets procedural OK in bid for US railroad

Regulators on Thursday approved Canadian Pacifics plan for acquiring Kansas City Southern if that railroad picks CPs 25 billion bid over rival Canadian Nationals 33.7 billion offer.The federal Surface Transportation Board said it would acce...

Apple's app store chief fends off attacks in antitrust trial

Apples top app store executive on Thursday faced an avalanche of documents unleashed Thursday by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apples late ...

Union asks Argentina to fire coach for sexual harassment

The international footballers union has told FIFA that a coach working for the Argentine federation should be fired after being accused of sexual harassment by several underage female players.FIFPRO said in a statement Thursday that it is a...

Dominican Prime Minister Shows Solidary as India Battles Second Wave

LONDON, May 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr the Hon Roosevelt Skerrit, has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey solidarity and condolences to the many families who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021