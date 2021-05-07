Left Menu

Brother of MacGill's girlfriend allegedly part of ex-cricketer's abduction

The brother of Stuart MacGill's girlfriend Maria O'Meagher was allegedly a part of the abduction of the former Australia leg-spinner, as per latest media reports.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:34 IST
Brother of MacGill's girlfriend allegedly part of ex-cricketer's abduction
Stuart MacGill (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The brother of Stuart MacGill's girlfriend Maria O'Meagher was allegedly a part of the abduction of the former Australia leg-spinner, as per latest media reports.

On Wednesday, NSW Police arrested four men including Marino Sotiropoulos -- brother of Maria. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Maria at first said her relationship with MacGill was over before saying she was not "close" to Sotiropoulos. "Stuart and I are still together," she said of her relationship with MacGill. "We are all still frightened...I no longer feel safe (and) I really do not understand what happened. "My brother and I led very different lives and although we were brothers and sisters, we weren't that close." She told The Daily Telegraph that MacGill is safe and didn't wish to talk further about the alleged kidnapping. "Everyone's fine and everyone's well, but I'm not interested in talking about what happened. Stuart is safe and we are both OK. Unfortunately, I am caught in the middle of a horrible situation but all I can do is support Stu and my family. My elderly parents and children are really suffering and I am fearful for them. They are really in the dark about what happened," she said. According to a report in Fox Cricket, the former cricketer was abducted at gunpoint from Cremorne after being confronted by a 46-year-old man about 8 pm on April 14. He was allegedly assaulted before being released after an hour in the Belmore area. Police in a statement had earlier said: "Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested four men -- aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 -- from 6 am today (Wednesday 5 May 2021). "The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid. Officers are currently in the process of executing search warrants at homes at Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville." Making his debut in 1998, MacGill played 44 Test matches and three ODIs for Australia before announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 208 Test wickets and six wickets in ODIs. The 50-year-old didn't return to the game until 2011 when he played in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

Medical student Natty Jumreornvong has a vaccine and protective gear to shield her from the coronavirus. But she couldnt avoid exposure to the anti-Asian bigotry that pulsed to the surface after the pathogen was first identified in China.Ps...

SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order directing Centre to supply 1200MT of oxygen to State

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen LMO allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.A bench o...

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submi...

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021