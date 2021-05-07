Sports News Roundup: Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction online in Japan; LeBron James to return next week and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction online in Japan

An online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled has garnered almost 200,000 signatures in the past few days, as public concerns mount over holding the Games in a pandemic. With less than three months to go before the start of the summer Olympics, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus, questions still remain over how Tokyo can hold the global event and keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe from COVID-19.

Report: LeBron James to return next week

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss the next three games and return next week for the team's final four regular season games, The Athletic reported Thursday. James was already expected to miss the next two games -- Thursday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers and Friday at Portland -- with Sunday's home game against the Phoenix Suns added to give the superstar more time to heal, per the report.

NBA roundup: Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers

Paul George scored 24 points as the host Los Angeles Clippers completed a three-game season-series sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 118-94 win Thursday. Kawhi Leonard totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and eight rebounds. The Clippers moved past the Denver Nuggets by a half-game into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

Olympics: Females told to 'be quiet' on transgender issue - ex-weightlifter

Former Olympic weightlifter Tracey Lambrechs says females are being told to "be quiet" when they complain about the fairness of transgender New Zealand athlete Laurel Hubbard competing in women's competitions. Hubbard is on track to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) modified qualifying requirements for the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.

Cycling-Froome says critics calling for his retirement spur him on

Chris Froome said he laughs off suggestions from critics that he should retire and believes he is slowly getting back to his best after multiple injuries suffered in a crash two years ago. Froome spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a high-speed crash in the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine but the Briton has made a full recovery.

Olympics-Basketballer Cambage says Australia "whitewashing" Games promotions

Australian women's basketballer Liz Cambage has protested at a lack of racial diversity in Olympic photo-shoots of the country's athletes and suggested she might boycott the Tokyo Games if the situation did not change. Twice Olympian Cambage criticised pictures of Australian Olympic and Paralympic athletes taken at sponsors' photo-shoots on her Instagram account.

MLB roundup: Jose Altuve, Astros silence Yankee Stadium boobirds

Jose Altuve celebrated his 31st birthday by hitting a go-ahead three-run homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting the Houston Astros to a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Astros salvaged the finale of the emotionally charged series thanks to Altuve, whose second hit of the day gave Houston a 5-3 lead.

WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka to meet in Madrid final

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty and fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka traversed through their semifinal matches on Thursday to advance to the championship match of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty recorded six aces while dispatching Spanish wildcard Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3, while Sabalenka notched a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

NHL roundup: Jeff Carter nets 4 goals as Pens grab East lead

Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins jumped back into first place in the East Division with an 8-4 win over the visiting Buffalo Sabres. Jared McCann added a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen recorded a goal and an assist each, Brian Dumoulin scored, Frederick Gaudreau had three assists, and Kris Letang and Jason Zucker tallied two assists each for the Penguins.

NFL star Metcalf's 100-metre bid met with scepticism from veterans of the track

"Football players don't have any clue." That was the verdict of Olympian Mike Rodgers as National Football League wide receiver DK Metcalf prepares to compete in the 100-metre sprint at Sunday's USA Track and Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California.

