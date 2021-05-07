Left Menu

Olympic gold is ultimate goal for all of us, says hockey mid-fielder Pal

Young Indian hockey mid-fielder Rajkumar Pal says winning a gold medal at this years Olympics is the ultimate goal for the side and he and his teammates are working relentlessly towards ending the 41-year-old drought in the Tokyo Games.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:20 IST
Olympic gold is ultimate goal for all of us, says hockey mid-fielder Pal

Young Indian hockey mid-fielder Rajkumar Pal says winning a gold medal at this year's Olympics is the ultimate goal for the side and he and his teammates are working relentlessly towards ending the 41-year-old drought in the Tokyo Games. Erstwhile powerhouse of the game, India won last of their eight Olympic gold medals in the 1980 Moscow Games. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

''An Olympic gold is the ultimate goal for all of us and we have been putting in tremendous amount of hard work to achieve our target in this year's Olympics,'' said Pal Pal made his debut against world champions Belgium in the FIH Pro League last year. The 23-year-old is delighted with his progress so far with the national team and aspires to achieve more for the country in near future. ''The way you start anything is very crucial and therefore I really wanted to get off to a good start in my international career. It was a dream come true for me when I got the chance to walk on the field with the Indian team for the match against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League last year and I am really happy with the way things have panned out for me so far. ''Then the two goals I scored against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League gave me a lot of confidence and I have just looked to carry forward the momentum from thereon,'' said the mid-fielder.

Pal added that he is looking forward to making many more contributions to the Indian team's victories in the future. ''It felt great to contribute to the team's victory with a goal against Argentina in our first match of the tour last month. My main objective is to help the team win in any way I can, and I was happy with the way I performed on our recent tour of Argentina. ''Even though I haven't played too many matches for the Indian senior team, I have already started to feel very comfortable at the highest level.'' PTI SSC PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN calls for probe into deadly police operation in Rio favela

The United Nations human rights office called on Friday for an independent investigation into a Brazilian police operation in a Rio favela against drug traffickers, which left 25 dead including a police officer. Thursdays operation with hel...

Filmmaker Shrikumar Menon arrested in cheating case

Alappuzha Ker, May 7 PTI Noted Malayalam movie director and advertisement filmmaker, V A Shrikumar Menon has been arrested for allegedly cheating a business group to the tune of Rs 5 crore, police said here on Friday.The Odiyan director was...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. The Lo...

Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers

All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to have taken a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said on Friday, without specifying when this would be implemented. Recei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021