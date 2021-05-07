Indian sailors' training, competition trip to Europe cleared at cost of Rs 73.14 lakh

Sailors Nethra Kumanan (Laser Radial) and Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard), as well as KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (Skiff 49er) on Friday, secured Mission Olympic Cell approvals for their proposals to train and compete overseas ahead of Tokyo 2020. Vishnu Saravanan, included in TOPS after securing his Tokyo Olympics berth at the Mussanah Open Sailing Championships, will train with his coach in Malta for 28 days.

"In addition, MOC has also cleared his proposal to be in Vilamoura, Portugal, for 14 days to train and compete in the Medemblik Regatta. A total budget of Rs 26.46 lakh has been approved for this purpose," read an official statement. Nethra Kumanan, also inducted in TOPS after Mussanah Open, will train in Gran Canaria, Spain for 28 days, compete in the Medemblik Regatta and then train and compete in Hungary. MOC has approved a budget of Rs. 20.54 lakh besides the airfares.

Similarly, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, who was included in TOPS after the Mussanah Open, will train in Cascais, Portugal for 28 days and participation in the Medemblik Regatta. MOC approved a budget of Rs 26.14 lakh for this. As with the coaches of the Laser sailors, the coach fee for the 49ers and the cost of chartering boats are part of the budgets

The total cost of international training for the four athletes is Rs 73.14 lakhs. 6 Indian athletes are currently training at international locations ahead of Tokyo 2020.

