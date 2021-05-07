Left Menu

Olympics-Organisers hail diving World Cup after anti-COVID measures

It and a volleyball test event between Japan and China, held May 1-2, marked the first time overseas athletes participated in test events since they were restarted last month.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:53 IST
Organisers of the diving World Cup in Tokyo hailed on Friday the "successful" staging of the event after implementing strict COVID-19 countermeasures for the more than 400 participants.

In what was seen as a dress rehearsal for bringing in international athletes for the Olympics during the pandemic, the diving World Cup, held May 1-6 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, doubled as a test event for the upcoming Summer Games. It and a volleyball test event between Japan and China, held May 1-2, marked the first time overseas athletes participated in test events since they were restarted last month.

"During the six-days of competition for this World Cup (attended by 224 athletes from 46 nations), strict COVID-19 countermeasures were put in place in order to ensure the health and protection of all those taking part in the event," the Tokyo 2020 organising committee and International Swimming Federation, FINA, said in a joint statement. "All participants fully complied with the measures in place and FINA and Tokyo 2020 really appreciated their efforts," the statement said.

As previously announced, only one positive COVID-19 case was found, in a team official upon arrival in Japan. The person was immediately quarantined and no close contacts were identified by Japanese authorities, the statement said. Overall there were 438 participants, including athletes, coaches and team officials, it said.

A marathon test event held in the northern city of Sapporo on Wednesday included six runners from overseas. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said Tokyo organisers had delivered both on an operational level and in their COVID-19 precautions. An athletics test event scheduled for Sunday is also expected to have international athletes participating.

