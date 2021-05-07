Left Menu

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Nicholas Pooran vows to come back stronger

Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran has vowed to come back stronger in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after going through a lean patch in the recent games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:56 IST
Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran. (Photo/ IPLT20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran has vowed to come back stronger in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after going through a lean patch in the recent games. Pooran scored just 28 runs in the seven games in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. The star batsman registered four ducks in the showpiece event before being dropped from the playing XI.

Pooran expressed disappointment over the suspension of IPL 2021 and promised to come back stronger in the tournament. "The suspension of the tournament and the reasons behind it are heart breaking, but neccessary. See you soon IPL! In the meantime I'll be using this picture as my motivation to come back stronger than ever. Keep safe everyone," Pooran tweeted.

While postponing the league on Tuesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the Indian board didn't wish to compromise on the safety of those involved in the league. "The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved," Jay Shah had said. Meanwhile, BCCI is keen to tap the September window before the T20 World Cup to finish the league.

Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official in the know of developments said that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the 14th edition of the league can be completed. "Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official had said. (ANI)

