BAI writes to BWF after postponement of Malaysia Open, seeks clarity on Tokyo qualification

Following the postponement of the Malaysia Open, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has reached out to the world body, Badminton World Federation (BWF) asking for clarity on the qualification scenario for its shuttlers and future course of action.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following the postponement of the Malaysia Open, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has reached out to the world body, Badminton World Federation (BWF) asking for clarity on the qualification scenario for its shuttlers and future course of action. The Super 750 event was scheduled from May 25-30 and also considered an Olympic qualification tournament. With four of its players, PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have already sealed places for Tokyo, BAI expecting few more players to qualify including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. "It's really unfortunate that the crucial qualifier had to be postponed in this way but that is the time we live in now. Though four of our players have already qualified and there are few more including Saina and Srikanth who can still make it. I have reached out to BWF Secretary Thomas Lund asking for clarity on the future course of action," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in an official statement.

With the postponement of the Malaysia Open, the qualification hopes of the remaining Indian players now depends on the final qualifying event--Singapore Open (June 1-6). Singapore has suspended all the flights from Covid-hit India. However, BAI is in touch with the Singapore Badminton Association and is trying to find the best possible way regarding the mandatory 21-day quarantine rule.

"We will do whatever best possible can be done to find a better way out so that the shuttlers get the chance to secure the Olympic berths if there is any scope and opportunity," Singhania added. Last month, India Open 2021 was postponed due to the upsurge in coronavirus cases here in the national capital. India Open is classified as BWF World Tour Super 500 event and was one of the last few qualification events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The tournament was to be conducted behind closed doors at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi from May 11-16. (ANI)

