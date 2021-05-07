Left Menu

Saina, Srikanth's Olympic qualification hopes take hit with Malaysian Open postponement

We will do whatever best possible can be done to find a better way out so that the shuttlers get the chance to secure the Olympic berths if there is any scope and opportunity, Singhania said.Indian shuttlers who have already made the cut for the Olympics include PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and the mens doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:26 IST
Saina, Srikanth's Olympic qualification hopes take hit with Malaysian Open postponement

The Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament, one of badminton's last two Olympic qualifying events, was on Friday postponed due to a recent COVID-19 surge in the host country, dealing a severe blow to the qualification hopes of India's Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

The USD 600,000 event was scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur from May 25 to 30.

''All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants, but the recent surge in cases left no choice but to postpone the tournament,'' Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

''BWF can confirm the rescheduled tournament will no longer take place in the Olympic qualifying window. New tournament dates will be confirmed at a later date.'' The decision came as a huge setback for London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina and men's star Srikanth in their bid for Olympic qualification.

Following the postponement of the India Open (May 11-16), Saina and Srikanth's qualification for the Tokyo Games hinged on the Kuala Lumpur event followed by the Singapore Open (June 1-6).

In light of the new development, Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday reached out to the world body, seeking clarity on the qualification scenario for its shuttlers.

''It's really unfortunate that the crucial qualifier had to be postponed in this way but that is the time we live in now,'' BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in a statement.

''Though four of our players have already qualified and there are few more including Saina and Srikanth who can still make it. I have reached out to BWF Secretary Thomas Lund asking for clarity on the future course of action.'' With Singapore suspending all flights from COVID-ravaged India, it will be a difficult task for the Indian players, including Saina and Srikanth, to travel to the country for the last qualifier.

BAI had earlier said that as per the laid-out guidelines, for any Indian to enter Singapore, they have to either be in quarantine in a foreign country other than India for 14 days to be allowed to enter Singapore.

''Alternatively all players have to maintain a 21 days quarantine in Singapore.'' BAI said it is in touch with the Singapore Badminton Association and is trying to find a best possible way regarding the mandatory 21-day quarantine rule. ''We will do whatever best possible can be done to find a better way out so that the shuttlers get the chance to secure the Olympic berths if there is any scope and opportunity,'' Singhania said.

Indian shuttlers who have already made the cut for the Olympics include PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and the men's doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: COVID-19 patient kills self in AIIMS Nagpur

A COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in the AIIMS complex here, police said on Friday.The woman, a Hingna resident admitted in the COVID ward, jumped off the fifth floor on Thursday night, an official said.An accidental death case...

Fire at paintbrush factory in Bhiwandi; no casualties

A fire broke out at a paintbrush manufacturing unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.The blaze erupted at a plastic paint brush manufacturing unit in...

Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit on law and order situation

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, taking cognizance of a PIL that claimed life and liberty of people in Bengal are in danger owing to post-poll violence, asked the state government on Friday to file an affidavit in three days, ...

India-UK agree on common vision of new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on a common vision of a new and transformational Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UK and India and adopted an ambitious India-UK Roadm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021