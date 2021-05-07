Left Menu

PSL 6: UAE 'preferred venue' for remaining matches, confirms PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners met on Friday virtually to discuss the remaining 20 matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) six.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:15 IST
PSL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners met on Friday virtually to discuss the remaining 20 matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) six. The group had a 360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre. UAE emerged as a preferred venue for the remaining 20 matches during the conference.

According to PCB, as the holiday period has already started in both the countries and the Pakistan men's national cricket team has to depart for the United Kingdom on June 23, the PCB will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time During the holiday period, the PCB will work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation, and visitors' visas.

According to the board, PCB will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed "We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors. While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the HBL PSL 6," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in an official statement.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume in June with the final scheduled for June 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

