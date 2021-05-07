Left Menu

Indian shooters to take part in World Cup in Croatia

After the training-cum-competition stint in Croatia, they will directly leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics beginning on July 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:37 IST
Indian shooters to take part in World Cup in Croatia

The last shooting World Cup before the Tokyo Olympics will be held in Osijek, Croatia from June 22 to July 3 and the Indians are set to take part in that event as they would be training in the European country at that time.

The combined World Cup is being organised in place of the one earlier scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan (from June 21 to July 2) but cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in that country.

''Osijek, Croatia, will host the last ISSF World Cup before Tokyo 2020. The competitions will take place from June 22 till July 3, 2021. The programme will include individual, Mixed Team and Team competitions in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun Olympic events,'' the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) said in a statement on Friday.

A 15-member Olympic-bound Indian team will leave for Zagreb, Croatia on May 11 in a chartered flight to participate in the European Championship to be held from May 20 to June 6.

The squad will then take part in the World Cup in Osijek. After the training-cum-competition stint in Croatia, they will directly leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics beginning on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB commits second tranche of 150 mn euros for Pune Metro Rail project

European Investment Bank EIB on Friday committed second tranche of 150 million euros about Rs 1,335 crore for Pune Metro Rail project.The agreement to this effect was signed by K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affai...

Maharashtra Health Minister requests Centre for more COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday requested the Central government for more COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir injections, in wake of the prevailing situation of the pandemic. We need 1700 metric tonnes MT of oxyge...

India will examine claim of single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine: NITI Aayog member

India will examine the claim that a single dose of Russian vaccine Sputnik Light can provide protection from the novel coronavirus infection, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Friday.Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine taken at a gap of three ...

Japan extends Tokyo state of emergency

Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31.Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks. Tokyo logged 907 new cases of coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021