Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest on first day of Spanish GP practice

The Briton has won in Spain for the past four years and five times in total. "Less than a tenth between ourselves and Mercedes, at a track like this that's been a stronghold for them for the last seven years or so, that's encouraging," Red Bull principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports television after first practice.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:06 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton fastest on first day of Spanish GP practice
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton led Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday. Championship leader Hamilton's closest rival Max Verstappen had been second fastest in the morning for Red Bull but dropped to ninth, 0.615 off the pace, in the afternoon at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Bottas had set the morning pace with a lap of one minute 18.504 seconds, 0.033 faster than Verstappen, but Hamilton put in a 1:18.170 effort on soft tyres after lunch when the conditions were warmer. That was 0.139 quicker than Bottas's best effort in the session.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended the second session third fastest, with Alpine pairing Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso fourth and fifth. Hamilton is eight points clear of Verstappen after winning two of the three races so far. The Briton has won in Spain for the past four years and five times in total.

"Less than a tenth between ourselves and Mercedes, at a track like this that's been a stronghold for them for the last seven years or so, that's encouraging," Red Bull principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports television after first practice. "Mercedes have been truly dominant here for the last few years. I think if we can get close to them here that's a really encouraging sign."

Bottas, who dismissed questions on Thursday about his future and the possibility he could be replaced mid-season, will be chasing his second successive pole position on Saturday. Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was only ninth and 10th in the two sessions.

Sunday's race will be Verstappen's 100th start for Red Bull, and marks a return to the circuit where the Dutch driver became the sport's youngest ever winner on his team debut as an 18-year-old in 2016. The 23-year-old has fallen foul of track limits in recent races, having times deleted for going too far wide, but Horner doubted that would be a big issue this weekend.

"I certainly hope it won't, it's not that type of a circuit," he said, adding that there would be more discussion about the rules between team principals on Saturday. The opening session was halted with 15 minutes remaining when Alfa Romeo reserve Robert Kubica, making his first Friday appearance of the season, went off into the gravel at the revised turn 10.

Haas's Nikita Mazepin also spun, something that has become a regular occurrence for the Russian rookie. The virtual safety car was deployed in the afternoon when some bodywork came off Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and had to be retrieved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB commits second tranche of 150 mn euros for Pune Metro Rail project

European Investment Bank EIB on Friday committed second tranche of 150 million euros about Rs 1,335 crore for Pune Metro Rail project.The agreement to this effect was signed by K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affai...

Maharashtra Health Minister requests Centre for more COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday requested the Central government for more COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir injections, in wake of the prevailing situation of the pandemic. We need 1700 metric tonnes MT of oxyge...

India will examine claim of single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine: NITI Aayog member

India will examine the claim that a single dose of Russian vaccine Sputnik Light can provide protection from the novel coronavirus infection, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Friday.Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine taken at a gap of three ...

Japan extends Tokyo state of emergency

Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31.Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks. Tokyo logged 907 new cases of coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021