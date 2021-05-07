Left Menu

Golf-Walker Cup amateur event hit by gastrointestinal issues

Players from the United States and Britain & Ireland competing in this weekend's Walker Cup Match in Florida are being treated for gastrointestinal issues, the USGA and R&A said on Friday, while adding that COVID-19 had been ruled out as the cause.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:08 IST
Golf-Walker Cup amateur event hit by gastrointestinal issues

Players from the United States and Britain & Ireland competing in this weekend's Walker Cup Match in Florida are being treated for gastrointestinal issues, the USGA and R&A said on Friday, while adding that COVID-19 had been ruled out as the cause. At this time the two governing bodies said there was no expectation the "ongoing medical issue" will cause a disruption to the schedule for the biennial two-day amateur competition beuing held at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach.

"Over the past 24 hours, a number of players from both the GB&I and USA Teams have been treated for gastrointestinal issues and are currently under observation by medical professionals at the teams' hotel," the USGA and R&A said in a joint statement https://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2021/2021-walker-cup--home/articles/may-7-joint-health-statement.html#returnable. According to the USGA and R&A, all players from both teams tested negative in their daily screenings for COVID-19 and have adhered to the health and safety guidelines established as a code of conduct for the match.

The U.S. have won the last two editions of the Walker Cup Match, which features foursomes and singles matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voters flock to PM Johnson's party as Labour loses northeast bastion

Voters in an opposition stronghold turned en masse to British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives, boosting his parliamentary majority on Friday despite a high COVID-19 death toll, last years record economic slump and cronyism charg...

WHO panel OKs emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccine

The World Health Organisation on Friday gave its authorisation for emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinas Sinopharm, potentially paving the way for millions of the doses to reach needy countries through a UN-backed progr...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,915 fresh fatalities New Delhi With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, Indias total tally of...

EIB commits second tranche of 150 mn euros for Pune Metro Rail project

European Investment Bank EIB on Friday committed second tranche of 150 million euros about Rs 1,335 crore for Pune Metro Rail project.The agreement to this effect was signed by K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021