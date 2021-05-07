Left Menu

COVID-19: SAI, IOA join hands to help India's ex-international athletes, coaches

Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has collaborated to open a special cell to provide resource support to India's ex-international athletes and coaches who are COVID-19 positive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:39 IST
COVID-19: SAI, IOA join hands to help India's ex-international athletes, coaches
SAI Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has collaborated to open a special cell to provide resource support to India's ex-international athletes and coaches who are COVID-19 positive. If the concerned person requires any support, they have to register at https://www.research.net/r/SAI-IOA-Covid-19.

"SAI and IOA stand with India's ex-international athletes and coaches who are Covid 19 positive. A special cell has been opened to exclusively provide resource support to them," SAI tweeted. SAI had already taken measures to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are tested on a weekly basis so that their health is monitored constantly.

However, in view of the need for Olympics-bound athletes to continue their training without disruption, SAI last week took a decision to allow training even during the quarantine period in a controlled environment. Athletes are required to go through mandatory quarantine when they reach an SAI centre from a home break or a competition. During the quarantine period, general fitness and monitored training on a staggered schedule would be allowed.

The coach/support staff/sparring partners involved in training for such an athlete would form part of the individual athlete's group and follow the same regime as the athlete and would not be allowed to interact with athletes/support staff in the bio-bubble until the test results of the whole group come out negative at the end of the initial quarantine period of 7 days. If any member of the athlete's group returns a positive result at the end of the quarantine period, the whole group will remain in quarantine for a further period of 7 days. The entire group would be allowed to merge with the regular training group already in the bio-bubble, once every member returns a negative result.

Even if the athlete is found positive but is asymptomatic fitness activities through video conference under strict medical supervision will be carried out. The counselling sessions for such athletes will also be organised to ensure the high morale of an athlete is maintained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voters flock to PM Johnson's party as Labour loses northeast bastion

Voters in an opposition stronghold turned en masse to British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives, boosting his parliamentary majority on Friday despite a high COVID-19 death toll, last years record economic slump and cronyism charg...

WHO panel OKs emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccine

The World Health Organisation on Friday gave its authorisation for emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinas Sinopharm, potentially paving the way for millions of the doses to reach needy countries through a UN-backed progr...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,915 fresh fatalities New Delhi With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, Indias total tally of...

EIB commits second tranche of 150 mn euros for Pune Metro Rail project

European Investment Bank EIB on Friday committed second tranche of 150 million euros about Rs 1,335 crore for Pune Metro Rail project.The agreement to this effect was signed by K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021