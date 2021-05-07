The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of World Olympic Qualifier wrestling in Sofia.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-ROWING-ARJUN-INTERVIEW It's a weird feeling in Tokyo, no atmosphere of Olympic build-up: Arjun Lal By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) He made the Olympic cut in the very city which is gearing up to host the showpiece in less than three months' time but Indian rower Arjun Lal Jat said the Olympic buzz is distinctly missing in Tokyo as it battles the all-pervading COVID-19 threat.

SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLD TEAM Hardik not considered; Kuldeep, Saini dropped for England tour New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Hardik Pandya was not considered for selection as ''he is still not in a position to bowl'', while a fit-again Ravindra Jadeja made his way back to a 20-strong Indian squad announced on Friday for next month's World Test Championship final against New Zealand and a five-match series against England.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-KOHLI-DONATION Virat Kohli, wife Anushka donate Rs 2 crore in COVID-19 fight New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WT20-VIRUS-CUMMINS If T20 World Cup drains Indian resources or is unsafe, better not to play over there: Cummins Male (Maldives), May 7 (PTI) Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins believes if hosting the ICC T20 World Cup amidst raging COVID-19 pandemic is a ''drain on Indian resources'' or is ''unsafe'', it would be prudent to shift it to the United Arab Emirates.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WC-QUALIFIERS-CANCEL Three T20 WC European qualifiers cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic Dubai, May 7 (PTI) Three T20 World Cup sub regional Europe Qualifiers, pathway tournaments to the 2022 men's showpiece event in Australia, have been cancelled due to COVID-19, the governing body ICC said on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MORRIS Alarm bells started going off, it was chaos: Morris on COVID in IPL bio-bubble Johannesburg, May 7 (PTI) South Africa and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris is ''relieved'' to be safely back home after witnessing ''chaos'' unfold once COVID-19 cases in the IPL bio-bubble came to light.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SA-SMITH Our players felt secure in IPL's bio-bubble: CSA Director of Cricket Smith Johannesburg, May 7 (PTI) Cricket South Africa Director Graeme Smith says none of the country's players, who took part in the now-postponed IPL, ''felt at risk'' during their stay in India as the BCCI created a good Bio-Secure Environment (BSE).

SPO-BAD-OLY-MALAYSIA-LD POSTPONED Saina, Srikanth's Olympic qualification hopes take hit with Malaysian Open postponement New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament, one of badminton's last two Olympic qualifying events, was on Friday postponed due to a recent COVID-19 surge in the host country, dealing a severe blow to the qualification hopes of India's Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

SPO-MINISTRY-SAILORS-TRAINING Sports Ministry to spend Rs 73.14 lakh on Olympic-bound sailors' European training stint New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Tokyo Olympic-bound sailors Nethra Kumanan (laser radial), Vishnu Saravanan (laser standard) as well as KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (skiff 49er) will train in Europe ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Friday approved their respective proposals.

SPO-CRI-PCB-VACCINE PCB completes first phase of COVID-19 vaccination for players and support staff Lahore, May 7 (PTI) Pakistan's national team players and support staff have got their first jabs of vaccination against COVID-19, country's Cricket Board said on Friday.

SPO-ROWING-OLY-IND-QUALIFICATION Indian rowing team of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualifies for Olympics New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the Olympics in men's lightweight double sculls event after finishing second in the final race of the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta in Tokyo on Friday.

SPO-CRI-TT-SATHIYAN Sathiyan requests for TT table to be used in Olympics, says working on variations New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Leaving no stone unturned for his maiden Olympics, ace Indian paddler G. Sathiyan has requested the government to arrange the table which will be used at the Tokyo Games.

SPO-FOOT-CLUBS-VACCINATION Football clubs in Kolkata join hands in COVID vaccination drive Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) Three Kolkata clubs -- Southern Samity, Kalighat Milan Sangha FC and Indian Football Association (IFA) -- have joined the fight against COVID-19 by providing free vaccinations for the people here. SPO-WREST-IND-OLY-QUALIFIER Seema stays in line for Tokyo Olympics qualification; Nisha, Pooja out of race Sofia (Bulgaria), May 7 (PTI) Indian wrestler Seema Bisla kept herself in line for Tokyo Games qualification by reaching the semifinals of the World Olympic Qualifiers but Nisha and Pooja were ousted from the competition, here on Friday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-IND Indian shooters to take part in World Cup in Croatia New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The last shooting World Cup before the Tokyo Olympics will be held in Osijek, Croatia from June 22 to July 3 and the Indians are set to take part in that event as they would be training in the European country at that time.

SPO-CRI-PSL-UAE UAE ''preferred venue'' for remaining PSL matches: PCB Karachi, May 7 (PTI) The UAE has emerged as the ''preferred venue'' to host the remainder of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, the PCB announced on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)