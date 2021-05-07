Left Menu

Soccer-Blow for Man City and Chelsea fans as Turkey put on Britain's 'red list'

Manchester City and Chelsea fans hoping to travel to Istanbul to see their teams in the Champions League final on May 29 were dealt a blow on Friday when the UK government placed Turkey on their travel 'red list'. British transport minister Grant Shapps said that travel to red list countries was not allowed except for in "the most extreme circumstances" and anyone returning from a red list country has to enter and pay for compulsory hotel quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:03 IST
Soccer-Blow for Man City and Chelsea fans as Turkey put on Britain's 'red list'

Manchester City and Chelsea fans hoping to travel to Istanbul to see their teams in the Champions League final on May 29 were dealt a blow on Friday when the UK government placed Turkey on their travel 'red list'.

British transport minister Grant Shapps said that travel to red list countries was not allowed except for in "the most extreme circumstances" and anyone returning from a red list country has to enter and pay for compulsory hotel quarantine. "It does mean that fans should not travel to Turkey," said Shapps, who raised the possibility of the match being moved to England.

"The FA (Football Association) are in discussions with UEFA. We are open to hosting but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA," he added. Turkey has in recent weeks ranked fourth globally in terms of daily COVID-19 cases, prompting a nationwide lockdown this month until May 17. The move has started to curb the outbreak, with daily cases falling to below 27,000 on Wednesday from a peak above 63,000 in mid-April.

Media reports have said that Turkish football authorities had been hoping to allow 4,000 fans of each team as part of a 25,000 capacity crowd at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Some media commentators in England have called for the all-English final to be moved to the UK.

Champions League organisers UEFA and the FA did not immediately comment on the announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhuri Dixit shares video on essentials at home against COVID-19

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday shared a list of essential items to take care of health at home amid coronavirus pandemic. The Hum Aapke Kain Koun star put out a video on Instagram, in which she urged people to stay indoors.In t...

Nepali climber ascents Mount Everest for record 25th time

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa on Friday reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 25th time, breaking his own record for the most summits of the highest mountain in the world. According to Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks, Kami Rita r...

Wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in womens 50kg after reaching the finals of the World Olympic Qualifier in Bulgaria on Friday. Seema becomes the fourth woman and eighth overall wrestler to qualify for the quad...

Oxygen supply has improved, ensure no patients suffers from shortage: Kejriwal to officials

Now that there has been an improvement in the supply of oxygen, no coronavirus patient should suffer a shortage of the life-saving gas, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told officials on Friday. During a meeting on the COVID-19 situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021