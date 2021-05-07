Left Menu

Soccer-Burnley offer free entry to home fans for Liverpool clash

Home supporters will be awarded free tickets for the match on May 19 via an online ballot made up of season ticket holders. Matches in England's top-flight have taken place behind closed doors since June, apart from a brief window late last year when small crowds were allowed before a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:24 IST
Soccer-Burnley offer free entry to home fans for Liverpool clash
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Burnley will allow up to 3,500 fans inside Turf Moor for their final Premier League home game of the season against Liverpool, with tickets offered free of charge, the club said on Friday. Home supporters will be awarded free tickets for the match on May 19 via an online ballot made up of season ticket holders.

Matches in England's top-flight have taken place behind closed doors since June, apart from a brief window late last year when small crowds were allowed before a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. But supporters will return, in a limited capacity, after May 17 in line with the government's plan to ease lockdown restrictions in England.

"This fixture is opportunity to reward our loyal season ticket holders who have shown incredible support to the club throughout the pandemic," Burnley chairman Alan Pace said in a statement https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/content/ticket-ballot-burnley-v-liverpool. "We have therefore decided to make tickets for this fixture free of charge.

"If supporters are able to, the club is encouraging successful applications in the ballot to consider making a donation to the NHS charities." Fans will be asked to go straight to their allocated seats and wear face masks throughout their time in the stadium. Staggered exit times will also be in place after the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 crisis: Union Health minister Vardhan interacts with US counterpart

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday interacted with US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra and addressed global challenges faced by both the countries due to COVID-19 pandemic.During the virtual interaction, Var...

Kolkata air quality improves with the dip in number of vehicles

Kolkatas air quality has significantly improved with the dip in the number of vehicles plying on the roads due to restrictions imposed two days ago to check the spread of coronavirus, an official of West Bengal Pollution Control Board said ...

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021