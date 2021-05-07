Sandhu makes cut; Bhullar, Chawrasia score well in Spain

Left Menu

PTI | Tenerife | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:24 IST
Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu, who had a modest even par in the first round, blazed the Golf Costa Adeje here with a 6-under 65 to make the cut in the Canary Islands Open on Friday. With 6-under 136, Sandhu was at T-45.

Starting from the first, Sandhu was just 1-under through the first nine holes, but then had four birdies straight from 10th to 13th and another on 18th to close with 65 and moved up 48 places.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, after 69 in the first round, was 4-under through 12 holes for a total of 6-under as the cut looked likely at 4-under. SSP Chawrasia was 2-under for the day through nine holes and had a total of 5-under for 27 holes.

Shubhankar Sharma, after 4-under 67 in the first round, was even par through 12 and, with a total of 4-under with six holes to play, cannot afford to drop any more shots. A birdie or two will make it safe for him.

Callum Hill (65-65), Richie Ramsay (65-65) and Francesco Laporta (62-68) shared the lead at 12-under 130.

Andrew Johnston (68-63) and Dean Burmester (68-63) were Tied-fourth.

Spain’s Adri Arnaus, whose 64 on the first day had two eagles, was yet to start.

