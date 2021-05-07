Sports News Roundup: Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers; Tennis-Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Japanese anti-Olympics campaign gains traction as pandemic simmers

More than 230,000 people have signed a Japanese petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled in the two days since it was launched online, as public concerns mount over holding the showpiece event during a pandemic. With 11 weeks to go before the start of the Games, already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus, questions remain over how Tokyo can host the global gathering while keeping volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe from COVID-19.

Olympics-Organisers hail diving World Cup after anti-COVID measures

Organisers of the diving World Cup in Tokyo hailed on Friday the "successful" staging of the event after implementing strict COVID-19 countermeasures for the more than 400 participants. In what was seen as a dress rehearsal for bringing in international athletes for the Olympics during the pandemic, the diving World Cup, held May 1-6 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, doubled as a test event for the upcoming Summer Games.

IOC President Bach's visit to Japan expected to be cancelled - NHK

International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach's visit to Japan is now expected to be cancelled given that the state of emergency has been extended in Tokyo and other areas, broadcaster NHK said on Friday citing unnamed sources. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto also said on Friday that Bach's visit might be "difficult" with coronavirus cases showing no signs of abating and the government keeping infection countermeasures in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Athletics-CAS rejects appeal by former Olympic walk champion Schwazer

Italian former Olympic 50km walk champion Alex Schwazer had his appeal against an eight-year doping ban dismissed on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Schwazer filed a "request for provisional measures" in an attempt to take part in this year's Olympics after an Italian court cleared him of doping and ruled that World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had been "opaque" during his case, Italy's Ansa news agency reported.

NBA roundup: Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers

Paul George scored 24 points as the host Los Angeles Clippers completed a three-game season-series sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 118-94 win Thursday. Kawhi Leonard totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and eight rebounds. The Clippers moved past the Denver Nuggets by a half-game into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

Cycling-Froome says critics calling for his retirement spur him on

Chris Froome said he laughs off suggestions from critics that he should retire and believes he is slowly getting back to his best after multiple injuries suffered in a crash two years ago. Froome spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a high-speed crash in the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine but the Briton has made a full recovery.

MLB roundup: Jose Altuve, Astros silence Yankee Stadium boobirds

Jose Altuve celebrated his 31st birthday by hitting a go-ahead three-run homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting the Houston Astros to a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Astros salvaged the finale of the emotionally charged series thanks to Altuve, whose second hit of the day gave Houston a 5-3 lead.

NHL roundup: Jeff Carter nets 4 goals as Pens grab East lead

Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins jumped back into first place in the East Division with an 8-4 win over the visiting Buffalo Sabres. Jared McCann added a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen recorded a goal and an assist each, Brian Dumoulin scored, Frederick Gaudreau had three assists, and Kris Letang and Jason Zucker tallied two assists each for the Penguins.

Tennis-Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters

Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the Madrid Open quarter-finals stage 6-4 6-4 by German Alex Zverev on Friday. Nadal, a five-time winner in the Spanish capital, was the favourite and top seed having lifted the Barcelona Open trophy last month but played below par on a sweltering spring day.

Sport-NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team-Forbes

The average value of the world's 50 leading sports teams rose to $3.43 billion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/?sh=5c3b9a692254 on Friday that was topped by the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Forbes said the average value of the world's 50 most valuable teams on the list was up 11% from last year's ranking.

