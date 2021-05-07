Left Menu

Soccer-Champions League final venue uncertain after Turkey put on UK's red list

"It does mean that fans should not travel to Turkey," said Shapps, who raised the possibility of the match being moved to England. "The FA (Football Association) are in discussions with UEFA.

The status of the Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul was thrown into doubt on Friday after the UK government placed Turkey on the red list for travel.

British transport minister Grant Shapps said that travel to red list countries was not allowed except for in "the most extreme circumstances" and anyone returning from a red list country has to enter and pay for compulsory hotel quarantine.

"The FA (Football Association) are in discussions with UEFA. We are open to hosting but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA," he added. UEFA said they would take time to reflect on the UK government's decision. The FA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The issue of whether players would be granted an exemption from the quarantine was not clear but a 14 day quarantine would impact players involved in UEFA's Euro 2020 which starts on June 11. Turkey has in recent weeks ranked fourth globally in terms of daily COVID-19 cases, prompting a nationwide lockdown this month until May 17. The move has started to curb the outbreak, with daily cases falling to below 27,000 on Wednesday from a peak above 63,000 in mid-April.

Media reports have said that Turkish football authorities had been hoping to allow tickets for at least 4,000 fans of each team as part of a 25,000 capacity crowd at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

