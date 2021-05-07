Soccer-Thauvin to join Tigres at the end of the season

Soccer-Thauvin to join Tigres at the end of the seasonReuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:06 IST
France international Florian Thauvin will leave Olympique de Marseille to join Tigres on a five-year deal at the end of the season, the Mexican club said on Friday.
The 28-year-old forward, who won the World Cup with France in 2018 but has not played for his country since June 2019, had joined Marseille in 2013, spending some time at Newcastle United between 2015 and 2017.
At Tigres, he will join fellow Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac, who became the club's all-time top scorer after joining the Mexican side in 2015, also from Marseille.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
