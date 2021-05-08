Left Menu

Soccer-Veart tells players to relax as A-League battle heats up

"And it's not just in our performances, it's in everyone's performances because it's getting towards the end. "Everyone wants to get there and you become a little bit more tense and it's important that we relax and have that belief and keep going down that path that we're going down." Friday's draw moved Adelaide into second, yet Veart's side missed the opportunity to significantly enhance their chances of a playoff place. Table-topping Melbourne City have a healthy lead, but behind them the battle for one of the six berths in the next phase of the competition is intensifying.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 07:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 07:39 IST
Soccer-Veart tells players to relax as A-League battle heats up

With the pressure mounting as the end of the A-League's regular season looms, Adelaide United head coach Carl Veart urged his players to retain their self-belief as they continue their quest for a place in the playoffs. Adelaide's hopes suffered a set-back on Friday when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wellington Phoenix after Ryan Strain was sent off 16 minutes from time.

"I think when it gets a little bit tense everyone gets a little bit tighter and more hesitant and you can see that," said Veart. "And it's not just in our performances, it's in everyone's performances because it's getting towards the end.

"Everyone wants to get there and you become a little bit more tense and it's important that we relax and have that belief and keep going down that path that we're going down." Friday's draw moved Adelaide into second, yet Veart's side missed the opportunity to significantly enhance their chances of a playoff place.

Table-topping Melbourne City have a healthy lead, but behind them the battle for one of the six berths in the next phase of the competition is intensifying. Two points separate the teams placed second to sixth, with seventh-placed Western United and Western Sydney Wanderers in eighth a further two points adrift and Wellington three points outside the top six.

Teams finishing in third to sixth qualify for the elimination finals from where the winners take on either the first or second place finishers in the semi-finals. The winners of those matches advance to the title-deciding Grand Final. Adelaide missed out on the playoffs last year having reached the semi-finals in 2019 and Veart remains confident ahead of his side's next game, which pits them against Melbourne City on Thursday.

"It's still achievable," he said. "The league is getting very tight. "There's a lot of teams that are fighting for those spots. We've just got to look after ourselves and keep playing the football we believe will take us all the way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN announces 'total lockdown' from May 10 to 24 to beat COVID-19

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week total lockdown across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic.Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement tha...

Olympics-Coates says opposition a 'concern' but Tokyo Games will go ahead

Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while Japanese sentiment turning against the Tokyo Games was a concern, he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting showpiece would not go ahead. Questions have been raised ab...

COVID-19: Oxygen Express from Odisha's Angul reaches Nagpur

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday informed that Indian Railways Oxygen Express, carrying oxygen tankers, reached Maharashtras Nagpur from Odishas Angul. OxygenExpress from Angul has reached Nagpur and will ensure a steady stream of ...

Two lionesses test positive for COVID-19 at UP's Etawah Safari Park

Two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities confirmed on Friday. A statement issued by the office of Director of Etawah Safari stated that the two lionesses have tested positive fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021