Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the Indian duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh for sealing a berth in the rowing men's doubles sculls event for Tokyo Olympics slated to be held later this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 09:35 IST
Rijiju congratulates Indian rowers Arjun Jat, Arvind Singh for sealing Tokyo Olympics berth
Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh finished second. (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the Indian duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh for sealing a berth in the rowing men's doubles sculls event for Tokyo Olympics slated to be held later this year. Arjun and Arvind qualified for the quadrennial event after finishing second at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event.

The Sports Minister applauded the duo's achievement in the showpiece event on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote: "I congratulate the Indian duo of Naib Subedar Arjun Jat and Naib Subedar Arvind Singh who have qualified for men's Light Weight Doubles Scull event for Tokyo Olympics after securing second place at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event."

Earlier, four Indian sailors qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman. It will also be the first time India will be represented in three sailing events at the Olympics, as reported by Olympics.com. Nethra Kumanan (laser radial class) became the first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics after grabbing the first spot. She is the 10th sailor to qualify for the Games and the first to earn a direct entry.

Meanwhile, as part of the plans to ensure safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE to donate doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Games participants from National Olympic and Paralympic Committees around the world. National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will work with their local governments to coordinate local distribution in accordance with each country's vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations.

The IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are working with the NOCs and National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) to encourage and assist their athletes, officials and Games stakeholders residing in their territories to get vaccinated in their home countries in line with national immunisation guidelines, before they go to Japan. According to the organisers, based on the feedback from the NOCs and NPCs, it is expected that a significant proportion of Games participants will have been vaccinated before arriving in Japan. The new MoU adds to these efforts. (ANI)

