Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in.

NBA roundup: Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers

Paul George scored 24 points as the host Los Angeles Clippers completed a three-game season-series sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 118-94 win Thursday. Kawhi Leonard totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and eight rebounds. The Clippers moved past the Denver Nuggets by a half-game into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

MLB roundup: Jose Altuve, Astros silence Yankee Stadium boobirds

Jose Altuve celebrated his 31st birthday by hitting a go-ahead three-run homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting the Houston Astros to a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Astros salvaged the finale of the emotionally charged series thanks to Altuve, whose second hit of the day gave Houston a 5-3 lead.

Phil Mickelson loses focus in rough round at Wells Fargo

Phil Mickelson thought he played well in Round 1 on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship; in Round 2 he said he wasn't doing enough high-level thinking en route to a 4-over 75. "I just wasn't sharp," he said, later providing an example from his water-bound tee shot on No. 14. "I stepped in there, I was going to hit a draw, standing over it, I'm going to hit a fade and I just made an awful swing, lunged forward on it."

Tennis-Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters

Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the Madrid Open quarter-finals stage 6-4 6-4 by German Alex Zverev on Friday. Nadal, a five-time winner in the Spanish capital, was the favourite and top seed having lifted the Barcelona Open trophy last month but played below par on a sweltering spring day.

Motor racing: F1 working with teams to find future American drivers

Formula One is working with teams to identify U.S. drivers who might make it to grand prix racing but none are likely to come through in the near term, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Friday. The most recent was Alexander Rossi who started five races with a highest placing of 12th for the now-defunct Marussia team in 2015 before leaving to go on and win the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016.

NHL-Wilson says surprised by controversy over Panarin incident

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson said he had reached out to New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin after injuring him in a Monday-night scuffle that prompted outrage across the National Hockey League (NHL) and was ready to move on from the incident. Wilson, who has been suspended five times for violent acts, tossed Panarin like a rag doll during Monday's game at Madison Square Garden, prematurely ending the NHL most valuable player candidate's season.

Murray to practise with Djokovic in Rome before return from injury

Britain's Andy Murray will practise with world number one Novak Djokovic and Argentine Diego Schwartzman in Rome on Sunday as part of plans to return to the ATP Tour after an injury lay-off. Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is hoping to receive a wild card to play in either of the ATP events in Geneva or Lyon from May 17.

Sport-NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team-Forbes

The average value of the world's 50 leading sports teams rose to $3.43 billion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/?sh=5c3b9a692254 on Friday that was topped by the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Forbes said the average value of the world's 50 most valuable teams on the list was up 11% from last year's ranking.

Olympics-Coates says opposition a 'concern' but Tokyo Games will go ahead

Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while Japanese sentiment turning against the Tokyo Games was a "concern", he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting showpiece would not go ahead. Questions have been raised about the viability of staging the Games in July and August with Tokyo in a state of emergency as Japan continues to struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

