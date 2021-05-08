Left Menu

COVID-19: Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika receive first dose of vaccine

India Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika on Saturday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Test vice-captain also highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated amid the coronavirus crisis.

Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika (Image: Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

India Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika on Saturday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Test vice-captain also highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated amid the coronavirus crisis. "Both me and @radhika_dhopavkar got our first dose of the vaccine today. We're getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. I urge everyone to get vaccinated if you're eligible," Rahane captioned the post on Instagram.

Earlier this week, India opener Shikhar Dhawan received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The left-handed batsman also urged everyone to get vaccinated as it will 'help us defeat' the coronavirus. Dhawan also thanked the frontline warriors for their "sacrifices and dedication" which they have shown as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

Dhawan and Rahane were playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. Rahane will now be seen in action when India lock horns with New Zealand in World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. The showpiece event gets underway on June 18 and will continue till June 22 with June 23 kept as a reserve day.

While it was initially set to be played at the Lord's, the ICC decided to move it to Southampton with an eye on the COVID-19 situation across the globe. The BCCI on Friday named a 20-member squad (two subjects to fitness clearance) which will also have four standby players. Of the four standby players, three are fast bowlers -- Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla. (ANI)

